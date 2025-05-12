Movies Name Your 3 Favourite 90s Movies

Is it easy or difficult for you to do? The 90s is stacked, arguably the most stacked decade for film. But if you had to narrow down your 3 favourite, which 3 would they be?

For me:

1. Goodfellas

2. Dumb & Dumber

3. T2 Judgement Day


It's nicely balanced out as well. Goodfellas is the best crime/drama/gangster film of the 90s. Dumb & Dumber is imo the funniest film of the 90s. Then we our left with T2 which to me is the best blockbuster/action film of the 90s. These 3 movies will always be my 3 favourite of the decade.

What about you?
 
