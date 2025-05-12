GoodBadHBK
Is it easy or difficult for you to do? The 90s is stacked, arguably the most stacked decade for film. But if you had to narrow down your 3 favourite, which 3 would they be?
For me:
1. Goodfellas
2. Dumb & Dumber
3. T2 Judgement Day
It's nicely balanced out as well. Goodfellas is the best crime/drama/gangster film of the 90s. Dumb & Dumber is imo the funniest film of the 90s. Then we our left with T2 which to me is the best blockbuster/action film of the 90s. These 3 movies will always be my 3 favourite of the decade.
What about you?
