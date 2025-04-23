Name Those Legends

Don Frye, Butterbean, Mark Kerr, Dan Severn, Josh Barnett, Tank Abbot and I cant tell who the other guy is
According to the social media post where I saw it, the short guy is Rick Bassman. Apparently he managed many of them and helped them get fights behind the scenes.
I think I see Conor.
Tank had liver surgery 7 years ago and almost lost his life. It seems like his health has been good since then. He's kept his weight down and hopefully he's completely sober now.Is the middle guy, Tank Abbott? He went from looking like a neo-nazi to a university lecturer teaching history.
Kerr was tough. I saw his name mentioned before I tried to guess. The hat made it especially hard.5 of the 7 are really easy, instantly recognisable. For some reason I didn't recognise Kerr until your post
That will be in 20 years. Conor, Chandler, Paddy, Usman, Max, Belal and Mike Perry.I think I see Conor.
I am used to how he looks now, seen some more recent interviews.