Name Those Legends

HHJ said:
Don Frye, Butterbean, Mark Kerr, Dan Severn, Josh Barnett, Tank Abbot and I cant tell who the other guy is
Click to expand...
According to the social media post where I saw it, the short guy is Rick Bassman. Apparently he managed many of them and helped them get fights behind the scenes.

Someone in the comments guessed he was Mikey Burnette. Hope that poor guy is still alive.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Don Frye, Gillberg, Josh Barnett, dude from those Progressive "Don't become your parents" commercials, Andre Arlovski, Vyacheslav Datsik, and Dan Severn
 
HHJ said:
Don Frye, Butterbean, Mark Kerr, Dan Severn, Josh Barnett, Tank Abbot and I cant tell who the other guy is
Click to expand...

5 of the 7 are really easy, instantly recognisable. For some reason I didn't recognise Kerr until your post ;)
 
FlowchartRog said:
5 of the 7 are really easy, instantly recognisable. For some reason I didn't recognise Kerr until your post ;)
Click to expand...
Kerr was tough. I saw his name mentioned before I tried to guess. The hat made it especially hard.
 
FlowchartRog said:
5 of the 7 are really easy, instantly recognisable. For some reason I didn't recognise Kerr until your post ;)
Click to expand...
I am used to how he looks now, seen some more recent interviews.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TimeToTrain
Media Ilia Topuria has street named after him in Spain
2
Replies
31
Views
597
mjoln
mjoln

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,019
Messages
57,202,517
Members
175,579
Latest member
BayArea34

Share this page

Back
Top