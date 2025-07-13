Name this movie for me, WW2 movie from the 70s or the 80s

F1980
I saw this movie being played a lot on TV on my local channel
I think it's a British movie, set in WW2
The only scene I remember is at the end when I think it was the main character or one of the main characters taken from his cell then taken outside on a hill to be shot as some kind of sentence
I think he was shot to where he would fall into some kind of ditch
I keep thinking about this movie from time to time, and I need to find out the name of it
