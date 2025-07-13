Name this movie for me, WW2 movie from the 70s or the 80s

I saw this movie being played a lot on TV on my local channel

I think it's a British movie, set in WW2

The only scene I remember is at the end when I think it was the main character or one of the main characters taken from his cell then taken outside on a hill to be shot as some kind of sentence

I think he was shot to where he would fall into some kind of ditch

I keep thinking about this movie from time to time, and I need to find out the name of it
 
"Film Still Unidentified, But Clues Point to a Somber British Classic
A British World War II film ending with the execution of a main character, taken from his cell to a hill and shot into a ditch, remains elusive, though the user's description bears a striking resemblance to the final, grim moments of the 1964 British film King and Country.
While King and Country is set during World War I, the film's powerful anti-war sentiment and its depiction of a military execution align with the user's recollection. The movie, directed by Joseph Losey, tells the story of Private Hamp, a young soldier who deserts his post during the horrors of the Battle of Passchendaele. After being captured, he is court-martialed. The film culminates in his execution by a firing squad. In a particularly harrowing sequence, the commanding officer is forced to deliver the final, fatal shot when the initial volley fails to kill Hamp.
However, a significant discrepancy remains: the user is certain the film they recall is set during World War II. This has led to speculation that another, perhaps lesser-known British film, may be the one in question."

It's second answer is The Hill, a 1965 WW2 movie
 
The Eagle has landed has a slightly similar ending but I doubt that is the film.
However it is British, set in WW2 and made in the late 70s.
 
I don't know the answer, but oddly enough, the first thing that came to mind was the classic TV episode "Yellow" from the Tales of the Crypt (S03E14). I had to use the A.I. to track this down, for some reason I had it in my head it was a Twilight Zone or Outer Limits episode. I hadn't yet seen Paths of Glory the first time I watched it as a youth, but now I can never see it again without thinking about that movie. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, etc.)
 
I got you, fam! It's called Boyz N The Hood.

