"Film Still Unidentified, But Clues Point to a Somber British Classic

A British World War II film ending with the execution of a main character, taken from his cell to a hill and shot into a ditch, remains elusive, though the user's description bears a striking resemblance to the final, grim moments of the 1964 British film King and Country.

While King and Country is set during World War I, the film's powerful anti-war sentiment and its depiction of a military execution align with the user's recollection. The movie, directed by Joseph Losey, tells the story of Private Hamp, a young soldier who deserts his post during the horrors of the Battle of Passchendaele. After being captured, he is court-martialed. The film culminates in his execution by a firing squad. In a particularly harrowing sequence, the commanding officer is forced to deliver the final, fatal shot when the initial volley fails to kill Hamp.

However, a significant discrepancy remains: the user is certain the film they recall is set during World War II. This has led to speculation that another, perhaps lesser-known British film, may be the one in question."



Gemini's top answer