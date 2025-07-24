Name that Inventor Quiz!

650lb Sumo
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 12,050
- Reaction score
- 29,469
Can you name the inventors of the following things?
If you're struggling with a question, open a clue. For a correct answer after using a clue you get half a mark.
(1) Spinning Jenny
(2) Internal Combusion Engine Palindromic surname sounds like a number
(3) AC Induction Motor Not Elon Musk
(4) Steam Engine (in its modern, effective form) Name is used to measure power.
(5) Telephone Highly-relevant surname
(6) Pasteurisation
(7) Mechanical Seed Drill Locomotive Breath
(8) Mechanical Reaper
(9) Diesel Engine
(10) Passenger Train Initials G S
(1) James Hargreaves
(2) Nicolaus August Otto
(3) Nikola Tesla
(4) James Watt
(5) Alexander Graham Bell
(6) Louis Pasteur
(7) Jethro Tull
(8) Cyrus McCormick
(9) Rudolf Christian Karl Diesel
(10) George Stephenson
(2) Nicolaus August Otto
(3) Nikola Tesla
(4) James Watt
(5) Alexander Graham Bell
(6) Louis Pasteur
(7) Jethro Tull
(8) Cyrus McCormick
(9) Rudolf Christian Karl Diesel
(10) George Stephenson
The pass mark is 5½/10. How did you do?