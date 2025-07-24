  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Name that Inventor Quiz!

01-leonardo-da-vinci-book-talk.jpg


Can you name the inventors of the following things?

If you're struggling with a question, open a clue. For a correct answer after using a clue you get half a mark.

(1) Spinning Jenny
(2) Internal Combusion Engine Palindromic surname sounds like a number
(3) AC Induction Motor Not Elon Musk
(4) Steam Engine (in its modern, effective form) Name is used to measure power.
(5) Telephone Highly-relevant surname

(6) Pasteurisation
(7) Mechanical Seed Drill Locomotive Breath
(8) Mechanical Reaper
(9) Diesel Engine
(10) Passenger Train Initials G S

(1) James Hargreaves
(2) Nicolaus August Otto
(3) Nikola Tesla
(4) James Watt
(5) Alexander Graham Bell

(6) Louis Pasteur
(7) Jethro Tull
(8) Cyrus McCormick
(9) Rudolf Christian Karl Diesel
(10) George Stephenson

The pass mark is 5½/10. How did you do?
 
