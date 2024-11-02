Name some of the UFCs biggest mismatches or class disparities

This one standouts to me the most for some reason. Its like night and day, and Bryce before this was on an upward incline. but after this, he kind of went away.






This one...Im not sure entirely if its an age thing or not. Im not so sure Ferguson would've faired much better in his prime.
 
Ferguson vs Gaethje is just a bad example. Tony dropped him in the first round. Would have been a different fight if Tony was smarter and didn’t cut weight twice.
Topuria vs Mitchel was a mismatch in hindsight but at the time people weren’t as confident.

My vote goes for either Cody McKenzie vs Chad Mendes or Randy Couture vs James Tony. Honourable mention to Cain Velasquez vs Bigfoot because he absolutely destroyed him twice no problem.
 
GSP vs Serra was the only time I went, "It's impossible for this fighter to lose to this fighter!"

After all, those gloves are so tiny, liver shots, injuries during scrambles, etc -- so much can go wrong in MMA for the better fighter.
 
GSP vs Serra was the only time I went, "It's impossible for this fighter to lose to this fighter!"

After all, those gloves are so tiny, liver shots, injuries during scrambles, etc -- so much can go wrong in MMA for the better fighter.
TBH I feel like people underrate Matt Serra a bit. He was a pretty game fighter who had some pretty good fights around 2000 and is a hard hitter.
 
