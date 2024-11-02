Name some of the UFCs biggest mismatches or class disparities

BluntForceTrama
Feb 2, 2008
- 12,281
- 7,894
This one standouts to me the most for some reason. Its like night and day, and Bryce before this was on an upward incline. but after this, he kind of went away.
This one...Im not sure entirely if its an age thing or not. Im not so sure Ferguson would've faired much better in his prime.
