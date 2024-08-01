Name some movies or tv shows I should watch

Yoel Bromero said:
Zero Zero Zero
First 10 seasons of The Simpsons
Will watch Zero Zero Zero for sure, probably today. Not sure about the Simpsons. It’s been a long time since I’ve watched it…. Why the first ten seasons though?
 
The Edge.

The plot centers on Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins), a wealthy businessman, and his wife, Mickey (Elle Macpherson). They are joined by Charles's wife’s lover, Robert Green (Alec Baldwin), on a remote Alaskan wilderness trip.

When their plane crashes in the middle of the wilderness, they are left stranded with limited supplies.

As they attempt to find their way back to civilization, tensions rise among the group. The story becomes a battle for survival as the characters face harsh weather conditions and dangerous wildlife.

The central conflict escalates when Charles and Robert have to confront their personal issues and each other, revealing deeper layers of their characters.

The film explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the struggle for power and control in extreme circumstances.

The dynamic between Charles and Robert becomes pivotal as they must confront not only the challenges of the wilderness but also their own inner demons.
 
Spartacus TV series
Amazing summer flick if you to see naked hot girls, gore and dicks every episode.
 
After a chat with husband the other day I came up with my list.


Buffy


Angel


Ted Lasso


The League of Gentlemen


Psychoville


Breaking Bad


Sopranos


Animal Kingdom


X Files


Suits


West Wing


Sex and The City


6 Feet Under


Succession


MR INBETWEEN


Line of Duty


Cracker


Prime Suspect


Queer as Folk Uk and US


The Mentalist


Spooks


BIG LOVE


Yellowstone


The Boys
 
