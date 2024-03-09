Name One Fight That You Should Have Bet On Because It Was Clear To You That The Underdog Would Win

Leonard Haid

Leonard Haid

Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
Joined
Nov 17, 2016
Messages
9,054
Reaction score
4,689
I know that hindsight is 20/20, but I had a strong feeling that Topuria - a slight underdog - was going to win decisively.
 
Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola.
I don't know how I knew it, but I knew Terrance was going to spark Matt in under 30 seconds. Change of opponent super late to a totally different style, going from a slow starting grappler in Camacho to a run out the gate power striker like Terrance.
Huge underdog win where I could have made a few grand at least, but I didn't have the stones to listen to my gut because terrance was still an enormous question mark and could have just as easily gassed and got ground down to powder.
 
Tybura vs Hardy

I swear my main betting site is so lucky they forbid off MMA/combat sport bets in Germany I would be cleaning house so often on these clueless b(r)ookies
 
SuperNerd said:
Based on payout, Holm vs R3 should have made a lot of Sherdoggers rich.

Holm was nearly +900 at one point.
Click to expand...
I haven't bet on Holms since the GDR fight. I will never again bet on a fight where I know Todd Anderson is officiating.
 
I was just tellin dad... I mean my daddy how I knew Kamaru was gonna take the belt from Tyron because in the press conference, Tyron was tootin his own horn and Kamaru responded with, "you were a good champion." The truth is, even if you don't like people like Sean O'Malley or Conor, they have given back a lot. Most true champions act like champions. And I knew that was how a future champion would reply to Woodley.
 
Tamdan "The Barn Cat" McCrory opened as a -245 against Nate Marquardt. Had zero idea why a twiggy Jujitsu guy with no striking would be favored over Nate, regardless of how old he was. Started a thread on it here.

Also Nick Diaz vs Frank Shamrock. Frank was not only past his prime but much smaller than Diaz. Yet was a 2-1 favorite based on name value.

Same reason I didn't bet on either. Living in SoCal there was no way to place a bet back then and I didn't have a bookie. Hell even now they still don't have gambling apps.
 
I remember just having this feeling that Woodley was going to destroy Till and submit him, and did actually bet, but only £5, and ended up winning £75 I think. For some reason I was just certain it would happen, which was weird, because I've never seen Woodley submit anyone. I don't know if I'm remembering wrong now, but I feel like I even called it being the D'Arce. Got a bit cocky after that thinking I was going to start winning big lol
 
I bet 100$ on Nunes over Cyborg (by KO) 10 to 1.
It was against my youngest brother in-law, so I told him to forget about it😏
 
Bisping vs. Rockhold 2. For some reason just had a strong gut feeling about that one. Happened to be in Vegas that weekend and was strongly thinking of betting on it. Finally decided to pull the trigger but the group I was with was doing other things. So I ended up just a little too late to place the bet. Still kick myself over that one.

Most recently, Topuria over Volk. I knew Volk was in big trouble. All the circumstances looked bad for him.
 
Holm. I don't bet real money on sports but I did take some accounts on sherdog when she floored fraunda rousey
 
Nate v conor
Though it was short notice I fancied him for the win

He has stamina, size/leverage and a solid ground game

I was kind of a conor fan back then and I liked nates chances
 
SkinnyClaw said:
I remember just having this feeling that Woodley was going to destroy Till and submit him, and did actually bet, but only £5, and ended up winning £75 I think. For some reason I was just certain it would happen, which was weird, because I've never seen Woodley submit anyone. I don't know if I'm remembering wrong now, but I feel like I even called it being the D'Arce. Got a bit cocky after that thinking I was going to start winning big lol
Click to expand...
Woodley was a minus 160 favorite. Read my question again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Why do you think Stricklands win vs Izzy is rated higher than Dricus’ win vs Rob?
Replies
15
Views
423
kingghidrah
kingghidrah
D
I can't think of a fight that has shocked me more than that one. Can you?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Gamer2k4
Gamer2k4

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,542
Messages
55,223,331
Members
174,688
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top