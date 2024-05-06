Name of song please.

In the song he's not singing really more just kind of talking about how he's a narcissist and POS pretty much from what I remember.



It sounded like a rock/indy band. The courus ends with 'because I lieeeeeee.'



I heard it on the radio once and thought I'd just remember some of the chorus and google it but to no avail after numerous tries.



This was probably 4 years ago and it's still bothering me.