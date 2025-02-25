Name Fighters who took alot of damage in your opinion thru out their career

octagonation
For me it gotta be Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Johnson, Tony Ferguson and Maldonado.
Not to forget Robbie Lawler and BJ Penn but for me number 1 gotta be Dan Hooker.
Not a surprise that most of them are fighters who love to go to war who use alot of heart and basically based on their fighting style this type of fighters usually have alot of heart.
Edit! Condit, JDS and Sakuraba
