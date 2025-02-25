  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Name Fighters who took alot of damage in your opinion thru out their career

octagonation

octagonation

Aug 4, 2023
1,454
2,261
For me it gotta be Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Johnson, Tony Ferguson and Maldonado.

Not to forget Robbie Lawler and BJ Penn but for me number 1 gotta be Dan Hooker.

Not a surprise that most of them are fighters who love to go to war who use alot of heart and basically based on their fighting style this type of fighters usually have alot of heart.

Edit! Condit, JDS and Sakuraba
 
The most one-sided damage in a single fight has to be Glover vs Maldonado
 
felmmando said:
Minotauro Nogueira
Fedor Emelianenko
Diego Sanchez
I wouldn´t say fedor but definitely the Nog bros and Diego Sanchez belong. I have not seen Fedor go into many wars he tend to get knocked out quickly
 
octagonation said:
I wouldn´t say fedor but definitely the Nog bros and Diego Sanchez belong. I have not seen Fedor go into many wars he tend to get knocked out quickly
I respect your view, but I think the Randleman and Silva fights alone would have diminished a lesser man a lot sooner and more noticeably. Not to mention CroCop.
 
Gaethje is the first one that's comes to mind. Feel like I watched him have tons of wars in WSOF and then came to UFC and had a few fights of the year and they were all wars. Plus he always got his bell wrung until the Fiziev fight and started fighting less retarded.
 
images


I think you'd be hard pressed not to have Roy "Big Country" Nelson in this conversation. He was in the fight game for a loooong time and he ate significant bombs like they were pancakes.

One of those "too tough for his own good" deals...but man, did that dude have a granite chin, as he proved over and over again.
 
