The villains who were actually right about the problem they were fighting, even if their methods went off the rails. It could also be a villain that you respected more than the hero.



Thanos, of course, is the obvious choice. His solution was horrific, but his reasoning about resource scarcity was disturbingly logical, and I could sympathize with his rationing.



Christoph Waltz delivers a chilling and captivating performance as Hans Landa, a horrifyingly polite, cunning, and unsettlingly endearing villain.



Ivan Drago, the movie portrays him as a cold, ruthless Soviet machine. However, if you remove the propaganda, he was a disciplined athlete thrust into a political PR war. By the final fight, he even stands up to the corrupt Soviet officials.



Magneto, who survived the Holocaust, witnessed the signs of persecution and vowed to protect mutants at all costs. His fear of history repeating itself was well-founded in my opinion.