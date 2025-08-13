  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Name a villain you liked more than the hero from the same movie universe.

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,115
Reaction score
1,185
The villains who were actually right about the problem they were fighting, even if their methods went off the rails. It could also be a villain that you respected more than the hero.

Thanos, of course, is the obvious choice. His solution was horrific, but his reasoning about resource scarcity was disturbingly logical, and I could sympathize with his rationing.

Christoph Waltz delivers a chilling and captivating performance as Hans Landa, a horrifyingly polite, cunning, and unsettlingly endearing villain.

Ivan Drago, the movie portrays him as a cold, ruthless Soviet machine. However, if you remove the propaganda, he was a disciplined athlete thrust into a political PR war. By the final fight, he even stands up to the corrupt Soviet officials.

Magneto, who survived the Holocaust, witnessed the signs of persecution and vowed to protect mutants at all costs. His fear of history repeating itself was well-founded in my opinion.
 
I was rooting for the villain in the Marvels. I don't even remember who the villain was but whoever he or she is, the Marvels were a lot more insufferable
 
xxiisoul-thanos.gif
 
Drago showed complete indifference to literally killing a legend in the ring.

Hans Landa was a mass-murdering, self-serving narcissist.

I agree to an extent, about Magneto. He was the flip side to the coin of Prof X.
 
Boyd Crowder, Magneto and Phil from Sopranos
 
All of them.

Villains drive the story.
Without them absolutely nothing would happen.


Heroes are just reacting to the action the villains created
 
