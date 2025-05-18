Name a UFC fight with the similar outcome of Joshua vs Ngannou

One of the best heavyweight boxers of this generation... a literal Olympic Gold Medalist and multiple pro world champion, fighting a MMA fighter with a single boxing fight of experience, in his entire life.
The fact that this got booked in of itself is fascinating (and good for Ngannou getting PAID) but it was completely absurd. This is like having the Dallas Cowboys play a high school team.
The 'shock' was that Ngannou didn't get put away by Fury, losing a decision. That was shocking. Losing to Joshua, or anyone even near that caliber, is exactly the expected outcome.