Name a movie that completely ruined you.

Ever watched a movie that just completely wrecked your emotional stability? It doesn’t have to be a horror flick with jump scares that make you pee your pants. Nope, it can be anything that leaves you feeling like a soggy mess. I can handle the gore and chaos of “A Serbian Film,” “Martyrs,” and “Irreversible” without breaking a sweat. But let a dog take its last breath on screen, and I’m bawling like a baby at a pet store. “Marley and Me” was the ultimate tearjerker, turning me into a human waterfall. I think it might have been the first movie where I cried so hard, I could’ve filled a kiddie pool.
 
