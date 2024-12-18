Name a great fighter whose career didn't look very promising

like who had problems at the start of his career but who turned out really good

or someone who went through a really bad phase in the middle of his career and then had a great resurgence

Off the top of my head:

Oliveira
Overeem (slump in the middle)
Holloway (went 3-3 in his first six in the UFC)
 
