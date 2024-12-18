Name a great fighter whose career didn't look very promising

The Accuser
like who had problems at the start of his career but who turned out really good
or someone who went through a really bad phase in the middle of his career and then had a great resurgence
Off the top of my head:
Oliveira
Overeem (slump in the middle)
Holloway (went 3-3 in his first six in the UFC)
