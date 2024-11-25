Name 3 active figjters that....

filthynumber1

filthynumber1

likely will go down the same path Nick diaz is on.
The main ingredient is cte and the sides are alcoholism/substance abuse.
Cte is the non-negotiable.

Nick diaz fighting style was super fun to watch but I think we all knew it would come back to haunt him at some point

My picks in no particular order are

Jiri
Max Hollaway
Volk
 
Nick Doesn't have CTE, Like at all. He has a drug problem and a personality disorder.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Nick Doesn't have CTE, Like at all. He has a drug problem and a personality disorder.
Yes of course.
According to the ufc not one fighter has cte. Not one!
If, and only if, they are suffering from any sort of cognitive decline in any way it's always drugs or alcohol. Never cte
🙄.
It's not like Nick diaz took many head strikes during his mma career
 
Vo
Volk already seems to be struggling with alcoholism, Max I think is showing early CTE signs, Tony i would say has already checked all boxes
 
I never made that claim lol, If Nick Diaz has CTE he was born with it and it's hereditary because his brother has it too
 
The 3 guys you named are pretty solid individuals outside of getting hit for a living. Jiri a little odd I'll give you that.

My 3 would be....

Tony Ferg.
Diego
Mike Perry

These guys are messed up outside of the ring/cage and the beatings they have taking will just compound the issues.
 
He has always sounded the way he sounds, at least in my memory he has always been this way.
IIRC he used to be like a straight edge obsessed with training, is it true that hanging with Ronda introduced him to partying and weed?
 
