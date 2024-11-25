Name 3 active figjters that....

filthynumber1
likely will go down the same path Nick diaz is on.
The main ingredient is cte and the sides are alcoholism/substance abuse.
Cte is the non-negotiable.
Nick diaz fighting style was super fun to watch but I think we all knew it would come back to haunt him at some point
My picks in no particular order are
Jiri
Max Hollaway
Volk
