Movies Name 10 masterpiece movies. That are not in the top 250 IMDB rated films.

Out of these films, which is the best 3?

  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,045
Reaction score
52,179
Name 10 or at least 5 movies that you would rate 10/10, which would be masterpieces.

However, they can't be in the top 250 IMDB rated films.

My 10 that I believe are masterpieces.

The Untouchables
Tombstone
Predator
Minority Report
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Last of the Mohicans
The Ten Commandments
Glory
Liar Liar
Willow
 
