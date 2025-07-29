Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,045
- Reaction score
- 52,179
Name 10 or at least 5 movies that you would rate 10/10, which would be masterpieces.
However, they can't be in the top 250 IMDB rated films.
Here for reference.
My 10 that I believe are masterpieces.
The Untouchables
Tombstone
Predator
Minority Report
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Last of the Mohicans
The Ten Commandments
Glory
Liar Liar
Willow
However, they can't be in the top 250 IMDB rated films.
Here for reference.
My 10 that I believe are masterpieces.
The Untouchables
Tombstone
Predator
Minority Report
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Last of the Mohicans
The Ten Commandments
Glory
Liar Liar
Willow