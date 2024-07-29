Pack the snow so we can stay warm, for the winds are blowing, and this is not the norm.

Keep piling it on until we can feel no cold nor the brisk winds...I pray to my gods to confess the sins from within my skin.

I wake up in the morning and do it all again, I'm glad that you're here because I always need a friend.



We must survive this winter so spring can come to light, as I watch the embers take flight in the darkness of the night.

You should grasp the life that you hold... for you only have but one.

We can't always have fun and just bask in the sun.



We are more robust together than we will be apart, nature will take her piece so you have to have a strong heart...from the start.

Nows the time to seize the life you want to live, and live it in peace.

There's now time like now to get some relief.



Put down that which holds you back and move...forward.

On and up is where we have to go, because we're getting buried by this dense and ponderous snow.



Spring is coming to show us her light soon so we have to be ready... I'm gonna feast on some fish and some fresh wild berries.

Know that you are stronger than you can ever imagine, strength comes from within.

We are all born naked in world... covered only by skin.



~SL