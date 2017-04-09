Nakamura - Sink Or Swim?

Full disclosure, I think Nak is an indy darling, flash in the pan, who will struggle on the main roster. He has zero promo skills, and a wrestling style that can merely keep up with the usual flippery-do bullshit his ilk provides on a daily basis. There is nothing special about the guy in terms of his in-ring ability.

I hear he has "charisma", but have yet to understand what "charisma" he possesses. Is it because he acts like a spastic child in the ring? Is it his leather outfits? Where does this supposed "charisma" lye?

Anyways, you know how I feel. What do you think of this overrated Japanese superstar?

EDIT - I was 100% right, dorks.
 
WWE sure must be dumb to be paying so much for such an uncharismatic, unathletic performer. Too bad they couldn't find someone else to be the face of NXT the past year.
 
I think he'll do fine. Plenty of guys have worked with less and gotten far.
 
yeah, i was amazed at how little reaction he got wrestling on american soi...errr wait a minute...
 
yeah, i was amazed at how little reaction he got wrestling on american soi...errr wait a minute...
Give him a year in front of crowds bigger than 500 people, and not made up entirely of neckbeards.
 
I think he'll do just fine. He will be Ambrose level if I had toto guess. Some big matches and a transitional title run.

I'll bump this thread when he's champ
 
neither.
surf.
018_NXT_12122016rf_146--a0dafc0730f135d91702e774f1005439.jpg
 
He was pretty good from what I saw of him. For a Japanese attraction, he doesn't have to go that far to be an all time WWE great. That probably means he's got a definite ceiling too, though.
 
well it will be pretty easy for him to exceed the expectations i have for him. i assume he will be a staple on shotgun saturday night within a month
 
this will be interesting.

i think you guys are seriously underestimating the connection he makes with the audience. people have been missing michael jackson.
 
This guy got a "Nakamura !" chant at the Supercard of Honor show. He had on red leather pants:

punishment-featured2.png
 
He's an indy darling whose over for the sole reason of being an indy darling. Smarks love bandwagon jumping. Reality is he's a foreign star who speaks in broken English, his ring style works better for Japanese shoot matches, and there is no guarantee non smark crowds will buy into Asian Michael Jackson. Sing his theme all you want, he's a toss up at this point
 
I'll love watching the NXT marks cry like bitches when Roman squashes his ass.
 
Upper midcard on Smackdown, may have a title reign or two. He'll probably be used the same way AJ Styles is.

I'd be more concerned if he was on Raw.
 
Long as he doesn't break any more faces, like he did to Austin Aries.

I don't rate "strong style" at all, personally and from what I have seen, he doesn't really seem to gel that smoothly with the 'WWE' style so, will be interesting as to how his matches turn out on the main roster, assuming he isn't immediately paired with someone like AJ.

But, we will see, I hope he does well, he is at least something different on the main shows, now.
 
