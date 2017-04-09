Nakamura - Sink Or Swim?

HereticBD
Full disclosure, I think Nak is an indy darling, flash in the pan, who will struggle on the main roster. He has zero promo skills, and a wrestling style that can merely keep up with the usual flippery-do bullshit his ilk provides on a daily basis. There is nothing special about the guy in terms of his in-ring ability.
I hear he has "charisma", but have yet to understand what "charisma" he possesses. Is it because he acts like a spastic child in the ring? Is it his leather outfits? Where does this supposed "charisma" lye?
Anyways, you know how I feel. What do you think of this overrated Japanese superstar?
EDIT - I was 100% right, dorks.
