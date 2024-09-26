  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Nadaka Yoshinari, Genius Muay-Thai Southpaw, best MT fighter of Japan, Next goat ?

Only 23 years old
Strong defense, very hard to hit
Muay Fimeu style, high level technician
Counterpunching, the trade of all elite fighters
On a huge win streak (+20-0) even against strong competition
Already a local star in Japan, though is still not famous abroad
Trained since his early youth, and was a decorated amateur champion

Nadaka is the only foreign fighter in history to become a three division Raja champion and just the second foreigner after Youssef Boughanem to win a title at both Lumpine and Raja.

Nadaka Yoshinari is to Muay Thai what Tenshin Nasukawa was to Kickboxing
The next Saenchai ? GOAT in the making ?

According to an interview, the prodigy Nadaka Yoshinari, is not interested to compete in kickboxing bouts, and want to only focus on muay thai. Whether Nadaka Yoshinari will make his debut in One is unsure, perhaps in the future. He probably will keep fighting only in Japan and in Thailand.

Here are some highlights of his performance :




His wikipedia page :
Nadaka Yoshinari
 
I'm living my best life so far.

Watching Nadaka fight can only bring me more joy. He is fighting tommorow in BOM 49.
 
One of Nadaka last fight has been uploaded. A prodigy indeed. He fought against Petchnueng Petchmuaythai. And he knocked out Bakjo Sikunna. Clearly, the next Saenchai, and still not known worldwide.

 
One of the best muay thai fighters at the moment. If he was bigger he would be getting a lot more attention. Beautiful to watch. Completly technically sound in every area of muay thai.
Great offense and defense, great boxing, kick, knees, clinching. Great movement, can fight on backfoot. Skill for skill he is far superior to someone like Dani Rodriquez. Even though Dani probably gets more attention.
 
Had a look at titus there looks pretty decent but Nadaka has over 100 amateur fights.
Nearly 70 pro fights. Being fighting at lulpinee since he was 14. Has won raja belts at three weight divisions. Has held raja and lumpinee belts. Fights at one of the most competitive weights in Thailand. Doesn't have size advantages over the top thais he faces.
Has actually won international belts wbc etc at five weight divisions.
He is the best foreign muay thai fighter by a long shot imo.
 
ohhh wait this is the Japanese prodigy who is making his One debut at One 172? nice
 
