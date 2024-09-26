Nadaka Yoshinari, Genius Muay-Thai Southpaw, best MT fighter of Japan, Next goat ?

Ara tech
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2024
- Messages
- 231
- Reaction score
- 251
Only 23 years old
Strong defense, very hard to hit
Muay Fimeu style, high level technician
Counterpunching, the trade of all elite fighters
On a huge win streak (+20-0) even against strong competition
Already a local star in Japan, though is still not famous abroad
Trained since his early youth, and was a decorated amateur champion
Nadaka is the only foreign fighter in history to become a three division Raja champion and just the second foreigner after Youssef Boughanem to win a title at both Lumpine and Raja.
Nadaka Yoshinari is to Muay Thai what Tenshin Nasukawa was to Kickboxing
The next Saenchai ? GOAT in the making ?
According to an interview, the prodigy Nadaka Yoshinari, is not interested to compete in kickboxing bouts, and want to only focus on muay thai. Whether Nadaka Yoshinari will make his debut in One is unsure, perhaps in the future. He probably will keep fighting only in Japan and in Thailand.
Here are some highlights of his performance :
His wikipedia page :
Nadaka Yoshinari
Strong defense, very hard to hit
Muay Fimeu style, high level technician
Counterpunching, the trade of all elite fighters
On a huge win streak (+20-0) even against strong competition
Already a local star in Japan, though is still not famous abroad
Trained since his early youth, and was a decorated amateur champion
Nadaka is the only foreign fighter in history to become a three division Raja champion and just the second foreigner after Youssef Boughanem to win a title at both Lumpine and Raja.
Nadaka Yoshinari is to Muay Thai what Tenshin Nasukawa was to Kickboxing
The next Saenchai ? GOAT in the making ?
According to an interview, the prodigy Nadaka Yoshinari, is not interested to compete in kickboxing bouts, and want to only focus on muay thai. Whether Nadaka Yoshinari will make his debut in One is unsure, perhaps in the future. He probably will keep fighting only in Japan and in Thailand.
Here are some highlights of his performance :
His wikipedia page :
Nadaka Yoshinari
Last edited: