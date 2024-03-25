News NAC withholds Igor Severino’s purse after biting incident

This dude might be forced into cannibalism :rolleyes:
 
The biting was obviously terrible but it's on the UFC and the referees too for not policing fouls and making it a dirtier sport

Severino bit in large part because he was mad about the fence grabs and trying to get even on the dirty fighting. If the ref had taken a point like he absolutely should have, the biting probably wouldn't have happened
 
He's going to have to work to get that money back.

Indentured, you could say.
 
Good. Back to the B-leagues for the rest of your career.
 
I mean the normal route when you're mad about fence grabbing is eye pokes or dick shots. He forgot there's rules in place for return cheating.
 
F him he deserves no pay a ban and an ass kicking for biting someone in a pro MMA fight like a little bitch.
 
blaseblase said:
Semtex had name value to go make money in other promotions, this kid doesn't.
He’s famous now, his dq was the only thing worth talking about from this crap fight night card full of nobodies and hasbeens
 
