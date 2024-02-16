N.W.A |Straight Outta Compton| vs. Dr. Dre |The Chronic| - Which is the better album?

Which is the better album?

  • Total voters
    8
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,696
Reaction score
39,482
Not making that call!

200w.gif
 
I love Straight Outta Compton, one of my all time favorites, it blew my young mind when I first heard it in junior high school, but The Chronic is a perfect album, a musical masterpiece, maybe the best gangsta rap album of all time, no way i can vote against it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Second Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
21
Views
843
MXZT
MXZT
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Thirteenth Elimination Bracket)
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 4 best? (First Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
HaulParris
HaulParris
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Third Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
25
Views
736
Cyrano200
Cyrano200
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 4 best? (Second Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
27
Views
794
TJ Dillashank
TJ Dillashank

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,449
Messages
55,080,520
Members
174,594
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top