Mythical Fighter: Last 10 seconds Stand & Bang Max

After the man points just stay out of his way he is a berzerker the shit is scary
someone needs to clinch and throw a knee at him when he does that. these guys are professionals, they should have a plan when he does this.
long as I get mines"Lasts 10 seconds max"
Wasn't that your nickname in high-school?
he didn't want to do it vs Topuria when Topuria asked him to do it in the 1st 10 secs. the reason he does is in the last rd with the last 10 secs is because when he does it, it's almost always vs someone he's already beating the shit out of. i respect his game for giving the guys a chance, but i know why he does it when he does it too.
