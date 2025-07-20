  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Mythical Fighter: Last 10 seconds Stand & Bang Max

he didn't want to do it vs Topuria when Topuria asked him to do it in the 1st 10 secs. the reason he does is in the last rd with the last 10 secs is because when he does it, it's almost always vs someone he's already beating the shit out of. i respect his game for giving the guys a chance, but i know why he does it when he does it too.
 
TheMadHatter said:
someone needs to clinch and throw a knee at him when he does that. these guys are professionals, they should have a plan when he does this.
he only does it to people he's already clearly outclassing, he doesn't do it when he's losing or it's a close fight. forget the knee, he could just eat the knee and keep flurrying, what they should do is take him down lol.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
And Max has phenomenal cardio, so chances are pretty good that he has more in the tank 15 or 25 minutes into the fight
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
Its not first 10 seconds max its last 10 seconds max. Ilia is a dork.
 
Why you lames keep bringing up the Topuria fight as if he was going to honor the standoff himself?
