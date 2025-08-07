  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Mysterious Glitch causes sections of the Constitution to Vanish

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,814
Reaction score
8,643
I thought the US Constitution was bulletproof.





A technical error on a government website briefly removed key sections of the U.S. Constitution, including the clause that guarantees the right to challenge unlawful detention.

Those sections outline congressional powers and limits, with Section 9 specifically stating, “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”
The change was noticed by online users and confirmed through the Wayback Machine, which showed the full text present on July 17 but missing in more recent snapshots.

Officials in Trump’s government were quietly telling staff that the deletions were the result of a technical “glitch,” sources familiar with the matter say. As a result, personnel scrambled to fix the issue, figure out how exactly it happened, and also review other parts of the website to see if there were any other conspicuous deletions.

Some federal staffers raised their eyebrows at the blame-a-glitch explanation, given the apparently coincidental nature of the deletions affecting sections of the Constitution that the second Trump administration is openly working so hard to shred. “Funny coincidence,” one federal employee said who was dealing with this situation.

www.rollingstone.com

Govt. Website 'Glitch' Removes Trump's Least Favorite Part of Constitution

Trump is trying to take over the Library of Congress, but its website already deleted a part of the Constitution that Trump officials don’t like.
www.rollingstone.com www.rollingstone.com
 
funny it didn't happen to the 2A, right?

I'm going to predict that certain WR posters will handwave this, and that, had the equivalent happened to the 2A, under a Dem admin, they would lose their shit and talk darkly about Constitutional Threats and Inalienable Rights.

But not with this. Nothing to see. Liberals over-reacting. Is normal.
 
It's just being upgraded to better reflect modern-day America. So the Constitution will now include the section,

Ein Reich, Ein Volk, Ein Trump! ;)
 
IanEdwards said:
funny it didn't happen to the 2A, right?

I'm going to predict that certain WR posters will handwave this, and that, had the equivalent happened to the 2A, under a Dem admin, they would lose their shit and talk darkly about Constitutional Threats and Inalienable Rights.

But not with this. Nothing to see. Liberals over-reacting. Is normal.
Click to expand...
Why? Our government doesn’t follow the Constitution as is. Glad to see individual rights granted under the constitution are a farce to you. As well as the right to be able to defend yourself (especially those at a physical disadvantage like women and liberals)
 
“Coding error.” Check the hard copy, those same sections are probably scribbled over in sharpie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Law The “Big Beautiful Bill” Quietly Guts Judicial Power— Trump could end the system of Checks and Balances!!!
7 8 9
Replies
174
Views
4K
LangfordBarrow
LangfordBarrow
LeonardoBjj
Economy US judges order Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers
2
Replies
24
Views
809
Hit-N-Run
Hit-N-Run

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,315
Messages
57,657,211
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top