I thought the US Constitution was bulletproof.A technical error on a government website briefly removed key sections of the U.S. Constitution, including the clause that guarantees the right to challenge unlawful detention.Those sections outline congressional powers and limits, with Section 9 specifically stating, “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”The change was noticed by online users and confirmed through the Wayback Machine, which showed the full text present on July 17 but missing in more recent snapshots.Officials in Trump’s government were quietly telling staff that the deletions were the result of a technical “glitch,” sources familiar with the matter say. As a result, personnel scrambled to fix the issue, figure out how exactly it happened, and also review other parts of the website to see if there were any other conspicuous deletions.Some federal staffers raised their eyebrows at the blame-a-glitch explanation, given the apparently coincidental nature of the deletions affecting sections of the Constitution that the second Trump administration is openly working so hard to shred. “Funny coincidence,” one federal employee said who was dealing with this situation.