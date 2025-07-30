payton
'This is from Moses'
Marks discovered at Serabit el-Khadim in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula may spell out zot m’Moshe — Hebrew for 'This is from Moses'
The Proto-Sinaitic carving, found near the famed Sinai 357 in Mine L, dates back to around 1800BC in Egypt’s late 12th Dynasty.
Bar-Ron spent eight years poring over high-resolution images and 3D scans before suggesting the phrase could link directly to the biblical figure who led the Israelites out of Egypt.
“We find worshipful inscriptions lauding the idol Ba’alat, with clearly an El or God-serving scribe coming in later and canceling out certain letters, in an effort to turn the message into a God-serving one,” Bar-Ron told Patterns of Evidence.
“This is ground zero for this conflict.”
more: https://www.the-sun.com/tech/14845761/moses-ancient-egypt-mine-markings/