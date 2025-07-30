  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

History Mysterious 3,800-year-old markings ‘made by Moses’ in ancient Egyptian mine ‘could prove Bible is true’

controversial-new-interpretation-markings-1012996148.jpg


'This is from Moses'
Marks discovered at Serabit el-Khadim in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula may spell out zot m’Moshe — Hebrew for 'This is from Moses'

The Proto-Sinaitic carving, found near the famed Sinai 357 in Mine L, dates back to around 1800BC in Egypt’s late 12th Dynasty.

Bar-Ron spent eight years poring over high-resolution images and 3D scans before suggesting the phrase could link directly to the biblical figure who led the Israelites out of Egypt.

“We find worshipful inscriptions lauding the idol Ba’alat, with clearly an El or God-serving scribe coming in later and canceling out certain letters, in an effort to turn the message into a God-serving one,” Bar-Ron told Patterns of Evidence.

“This is ground zero for this conflict.”

more: https://www.the-sun.com/tech/14845761/moses-ancient-egypt-mine-markings/
 
That’s like someone in the future finding a carving in an old desk that says “Douglas was here” concluding that Douglas Quaid from Total Recall did it, and that the events depicted in Total Recall actually happened.
 
Moses could have carved those on the wall himself and there could be video of it taken by aliens and it still wouldn't "prove the bible is true"

If you're a Christian you're supposed to take it on faith anyway.
 
