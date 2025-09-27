News Myktybek Orolbai vs Jack Hermansson set for UFC Qatar on November 22

Jack's getting floored again unfortunately.

That cut + that chin = diminishing returns
 
Not sure if a hard weight cut + fight at that weight after receiving what looked like a career ending KO is the right recipe
 
Hermansson is going to have to cut to LW after this one....
 
Surprised to see Hermansson come back so quickly, that KO and follow-up by RoboCop was brutal (and cheap).

At 170 his chin might be pure china.
 
Jack is one of those guys that peaked early and now at 37 he is not that old but is kind of shopworn.

Rooting for him tho. I think he will do OK at WW.
 
Hezekiah said:
Surprised to see Hermansson come back so quickly, that KO and follow-up by RoboCop was brutal (and cheap).

At 170 his chin might be pure china.
Click to expand...
He surprised me in doing Jack dirty, I will probably never root for RoboCop again after that. Disgusting.

Maybe at 170 in general, but I'm not that sure if Orolbai could do it. But Orolbai is likely to win by more activity/output.
 
