One moves up a weightclass, the other moves down.
Interesting fight:
He surprised me in doing Jack dirty, I will probably never root for RoboCop again after that. Disgusting.Surprised to see Hermansson come back so quickly, that KO and follow-up by RoboCop was brutal (and cheap).
At 170 his chin might be pure china.
He surprised me in doing Jack dirty, I will probably never root for RoboCop again after that. Disgusting.