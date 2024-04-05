International Myanmar opposition carries out drone attack on capital

National Unity Government said it attacked two military targets in junta-controlled Naypidaw

Opponents of Myanmar’s military said they had carried out drone attacks against junta sites in the capital, Naypyidaw, in what appears to be a rare incursion against the embattled junta’s centre of power.

The National Unity Government (NUG), which was formed to oppose the 2021 coup, said it had launched drone attacks on two military targets in the capital.


“The synchronised drone operations were simultaneously executed against Naypyidaw, targeting both the headquarters of the terrorist military and Alar airbase,” the NUG said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports suggest there were casualties,” it added.

The military said it shot down seven drones and there were no reports of casualties. It is not possible to verify the details of the attack.

The military is fighting myriad opponents on multiple fronts across the country, and has faced humiliating battlefield losses over recent months, including losing ground in Rakhine state and along the border with India and China. Thousands of its soldiers have surrendered, describing rock-bottom morale, and pro-military figures have expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership.

The country was plunged into conflict after the 2021 coup, which was strongly opposed by the public. Many civilians took up arms and joined people’s defence forces to fight the military, and some of these groups have received support from older ethnic armed groups that have long fought for independence. Many defence forces are aligned with the NUG.

The resistance group that claimed responsibility for the drone attack, Kloud Team (Shar Htoo Waw), said it targeted the house of the junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, as well as the military headquarters and airbase.

Kloud Team specialises in the use of drones, which have proven a cheap and effective weapon for anti-coup groups, which, unlike the military, do not have an air force.

The military has repeatedly been accused of using its air power to indiscriminately bomb civilians, including medical facilities, hospitals and schools. It has rejected this, saying it is targeting “terrorists”.

Naypyidaw, the centre of the military’s power, has been relatively calm compared with swathes of the country that are gripped by fighting. Last week, Min Aung Hlaing presided over a military parade there to mark Armed Forces Day, though the event was far less grand than in previous years, according to reports by Agence France-Presse, with no tanks or missile launchers making the drive-by.

The military announced in February that it would impose a mandatory conscription law, under which men aged 18 to 35, or up to 45 in the case of professionals, would be conscripted. Women aged 18 to 27, or professionals up to 35, can also be conscripted under the law – though the military has said they will not be required to serve for now.

Commentators say the move reflects the devastating losses the military has recently faced, including the surrender ofentire battalions. The announcement has horrified young people and prompted large numbers to search for ways to flee the country or go to resistance-controlled areas.

According to the UN, as of the end of February 2024 more than 2.4 million people have become internally displaced in Myanmar since the coup and 59,300 people have fled to neighbouring countries.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/04/myanmar-opposition-carries-out-drone-attack-on-capital
 
The_Renaissance said:
Myanmar really flies under the radar in terms of 'perpetually fucked up country'.
- I've done several threads about them. And none were good news. But looks like a beautiful place. I gues it's more secure than swimming at P-Diddy pool.
 

Julie Bishop ‘deeply honoured’ to be appointed UN special envoy for Myanmar​

Former Australian foreign minister named as secretary general António Guterres’ special envoy to country gripped by civil war

The former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop has been appointed the United Nations secretary general António Guterres’ special envoy on Myanmar, the world body has said.

Bishop, the Australian National University’s chancellor, will take up the UN role that has been vacant since June last year, when Singaporean diplomat Noeleen Heyzer stepped down.


The UN said in a statement that Bishop had “extensive policy, legal and senior management experience”.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed special envoy of the secretary general of the United Nations on Myanmar to help deliver on the mandate of the general assembly and the security council resolution of December 2022,” Bishop said in a statement.

The foreign minister, Penny Wong, welcomed the news on Saturday morning.

“Ms Bishop brings a wealth of experience to the role and her appointment comes at a critical time as the political, humanitarian and security situation in Myanmar continues to worsen,” she said.

“The people of Myanmar continue to demonstrate great resolve in the face of unspeakable violence and human rights abuses, and Australia remains resolute in our support for them.”

Wong said the special envoy played a vital role in sustaining international attention and supporting coordinated efforts towards a peaceful resolution in the troubled south-east Asian nation.

Australia would work closely with Bishop, Asean and the international community to build conditions for sustainable peace, she said.

Wong also reiterated the government’s call for the Myanmar regime to “cease violence against civilians, release those unjustly detained, allow safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance and return Myanmar to the path of inclusive democracy”.

The ANU vice-chancellor, Prof Genevieve Bell, also congratulated Bishop on the appointment.

“As Australia’s first female foreign minister, Julie made an incredible contribution to global politics,” Bell said.

“Now, she’s adding special envoy to her illustrious career in global diplomacy. This is a well-deserved recognition of her significant impact on contemporary international relations.”


Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Aung Suu Kyi’s elected government on 1 February 2021.

The country is locked in a civil war between the military on one side and, on the other, a loose alliance of ethnic minority rebels and an armed resistance movement spawned out of the junta’s crackdown on anti-coup protests.

Bishop was Australia’s foreign minister from 2013 to 2018 under prime ministers Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison.

She was deputy leader of the Liberal party from 2007 to 2018, before retiring from politics in April 2019.

Bishop became chancellor of ANU in January 2020. She will continue in that role, while also undertaking her work with the UN.

https://www.theguardian.com/austral...nted-united-nations-special-envoy-for-myanmar

@Cajun - Ever been to Myammar?
 
The valley Burmese and their central state will not be able to defeat the mountain tribes. If they could it would have happened decades ago. This probably isn't a popular opinion but Myanmar would greatly benefit from Balkanization. No more burning Rohinga homes, no more decades of guerilla war in mountains, no more name disputes and military juntas.
 
