My thoughts on Onama vs Garcia FN

I may be preaching to the choir but what an awful fucking card. And next Saturday too. JDM vs Islam card has so much magic and great matchups it is fucking laughable in comparison. I dont care that fights happen with unknown fighters.

This isn't the Contender Series where people gamble their fight behavior for a contract and impressions. This is a weekly fight night that should fucking take place at a live animated packed venue away from the fucking Apex center. I dont know who the fuck these people are. Going through the event id highlight maybe Carnelosia (sp?), Rowe, Durden, Vierra/Dumont, Onama/Garcia, Costa/Ante, a few others. Sure unfamiliar people may belong on the undercard but what if the fights still suck? What's to be said then?

THEY GOT NO DAMN BUSINESS ON A MAIN CARD. Even with this ratio of fighters thats a garbage ass main card. A main event that could be an exciting prelim. Dana wants to talk shit and people say its "free". Dana should do his damn job and elevate the company instead of resting at the Apex with this dog shit. I am tired and cant deal with this shit after a long day. Ill watch and try to find entertainment, skip forward, but its getting harder

- Donte Johnson looked a bit promising. Poor Dumas may have struck all his matches

- That was a fix. Bad hand fighting and bad RNC. Bad wrestling. Its a fascinating story but a black eye for the sport

- Costa vs Ante was also a pretty wild story... they played music after the eyepoke. Many many people thought the event was over. Big ass adrenaline drop. And Costa grabbing his eye after delivering the KO. What the actual fuck lol. What a strange son of a bitch he is and how confused all of us are. Not blind but Aspinall haters have hundreds of more bullets now

- Onama vs Garcia: What a worthless fucking fight. Garcia looked "good" but against what. There was no fight. As far as im concerned Onama may have fixed a fight too. Being teammates with Isaac and participating in a strange, hollow example of a fight
 
Nooo, no! You’re meant to obediently consume whatever rotten slop the pink goof throws onto your plate :rolleyes:
It makes you hardcore and not a casual — or whatever Sherdettes cope themselves with
images
 
Yeah, this card felt rough. Too many unknown names and sloppy matchups. The energy just wasn’t there. UFC needs to stop treating Apex cards like filler content.
 
robby71 said:
Yeah, this card felt rough. Too many unknown names and sloppy matchups. The energy just wasn’t there. UFC needs to stop treating Apex cards like filler content.
For one that place should be for TUF and DWCS. It started around Covid. You heard Dana say "aghhh we need to stop being lazy and start touring". Seeing all these events there is a slap in the face and it effects the fights and matchmaking themselves

I dont know if theres just too many damn fighters being signed that aren't good or memorable but if anything the balance is awful. There was at least 2-3 fights on the main card with total fucking strangers fighting. I watched the main card next morning hungover and asleep. They were all sort of a waste of time for me. 3 of them gave me a giant betting scandal, Cortes-Ante, and a useless sus squatch match.

And the next main event is Bonfim vs Brown LMFAO
 
