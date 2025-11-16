BroScienceTalkatWork
I usually hesitate before recommending HGH to a natty.. There’s a couple reasons for this
1 it has more downstream effects then BPC or tb500. Your back might hurt like a motherfucker. You will feel tired and slowed down. It will temporarily spike your appetite and your blood sugar. and so you really have no business running it over 20-25% bodyfat
2 you get it from the same place you get steroids. That’s a dangerous temptation..these operations are Sophicated man. They brand their products well. Make anavar look like some candy.. run holiday sales and whatnot. Get that shit through the mail in about 3 days. I won’t provide sourcing
As far as effects —- Hgh with BPC is where the magic happens. It accelerates the effects of BPC.. it also relieves joint pain which BPC doesn’t touch on its own. BPC without HgH is like a winter coat without a scarf, hat and gloves
That’s an analogy with no substance, but I digress.
Anyways.. you can hop off HGH (at 2-4 IU ) and your body starts producing it in a couple days. Not like test. I don’t believe it has long term effects on blood sugar/insulin resistance.. but I’m not entirely . I would say do your research on that
