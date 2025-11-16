Supplements My thoughts on Hgh

I usually hesitate before recommending HGH to a natty.. There’s a couple reasons for this

1 it has more downstream effects then BPC or tb500. Your back might hurt like a motherfucker. You will feel tired and slowed down. It will temporarily spike your appetite and your blood sugar. and so you really have no business running it over 20-25% bodyfat

2 you get it from the same place you get steroids. That’s a dangerous temptation..these operations are Sophicated man. They brand their products well. Make anavar look like some candy.. run holiday sales and whatnot. Get that shit through the mail in about 3 days. I won’t provide sourcing

As far as effects —- Hgh with BPC is where the magic happens. It accelerates the effects of BPC.. it also relieves joint pain which BPC doesn’t touch on its own. BPC without HgH is like a winter coat without a scarf, hat and gloves

That’s an analogy with no substance, but I digress.

Anyways.. you can hop off HGH (at 2-4 IU ) and your body starts producing it in a couple days. Not like test. I don’t believe it has long term effects on blood sugar/insulin resistance.. but I’m not entirely . I would say do your research on that
 
Ultimately it comes down to two things.

It is one of the most anti-aging substances we know of....the downside is that it comes with cancer risks.

It is the substance behind the success of the TRIIM study.

If any of you hop on HGH I highly encourage you to pair it with high dose melatonin protocols of some type to reduce cancer risks.
 
Volador said:
Time to go full Neanderthal and leave humanity behind

This is somewhat misleading because he's taking not just testosterone, AAS or even HGH ...he's also on exogenous insulin which is what helped him get to his crazy weight /musculature... All the exotic substances like insulin, dieurerics, masking agents, etc is what causes many of the premature deaths...so for anyone considering any of those substances please be incredibly careful, consult with a doctor and do regular blood work ...
 
DEVILsSON said:
Yeah, I'd have to imagine HGH is in the mix, but I don't really know what this guy is on lol. Dude is on everything an the kitchen sink. In the words of Joey Diaz, "he's on that shit that makes your fucking head grow."

The new guy in town now is this dude Smaev. I don't know what kind of shit this dude is on, but his hands look superhuman. Actually insane looking. Dude mogs Larry Wheels and can do one arm pull ups at 330lbs. Oh, and he's 26 y/o.

 
Volador said:
Smaev and his pops

 
DEVILsSON said:
Good point about the cancer risks. If you’re in your 30s or 40s and running it for a couple of months to treat an injury you’ll be fine. I believe BPC has cancer risks too

I never said anyone should run it indefinitely. I don’t.
 
Are the any peds without harm ?

So thinks that elevate testosterone can damage or shut down your own production ? Plus you need to take extra gear after it as post cycle, which is basically more drugs.

Everything else increases cancer risk.

Then stuff also fucks with your cardiovascular like might raise blood pressure and similar markers.

Is there something "safe and health" ?

Also is anavar really that benigne ? I know someone who took it, I don´t know for 6 months or more, they told me it´s the softest peds and didn´t give them any side effects. Besides losing some shape and motivation after quitting it.
 
godhatesacoward said:
it gives you head gains too. And gut. But not as fast as you think. Those buble gut bodybuilders are the biggest roiders on planet earth. But it does do that. Mike Israelite didn´t always have a pyramid head, the HGH grew his head. It´s bizzare. Like the cranium develops. Hence it´s a growth hormone, it makes you grow. Including aparently cancer cells. All grows.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Wait BPC "doesn't touch joint pain on its own " ? What do you mean ? Isn't it taken enterily for joint pain ?
 
Koya said:
I thought I heard that it was better with soft tissue. Either way.. I have an injury now and it’s no coincidence that happened right around the time I lowered my HgH dose from 4 IU to 2.5.. once you get too fat it’s miserable to run. Prediabetes type symptoms
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
HgH seems a higher tier of risk than BPC/TB500/GHK in my eyes.

I'm convinced it works great don't get me wrong, but it's another type of health risks you're willing to accept.
 
Koya said:
Yeah we’re agreed on that. Expensive too
 
GHK-CU has anticarcinogenic properties so it's a great option to run with bpc and TB. It also acts as a injury signal marker if you pin it near the injury site.

If at all possible I'd take a high dose melatonin to reduce chances of cancer. Since it's restricted in Europe, I'd maybe try taking other supplements that boost it even a little like tryptophan or epithalon.

From what I read HGH has the highest documented risk of cancer. TB500 comes in second. BPC157 seems to have low risk. Finally GHK-CU has some preliminary info that it could reduce cancer risks.
 
Trabaho said:
Individual responses above in Bold

I like that you are asking the questions, iirc in the past I think you have expressed the opinion that "supplements" are falsely advertised garbage or something similar. And maybe argued against anything that isn't "natural". I may be confusing you with someone else though, but either way it's not an attack on you for having that opinion if you did. Questioning things with a critical mind is good.

Responsible, intelligent use of anything a person ingests is key.
 
Trabaho said:
You can’t run anavar without testosterone


Dr Mike put out a video saying he recommends anavar only for you first cycle. That’s extremely irresponsible of him and probably the dumbest thing he’s ever said

Testosterone converted into estrogen and if you take var your body will stop making test.. except var doesn’t replace estrogen so now you’re completely fucked.
 
