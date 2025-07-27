  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

My thoughts on Abu Dhabi FN

- Main event was close but to me a bit uninspiring. Rob is so deep in his career and may have won... but he didn't have everything besides dropping him in the third. RdR couldn't do much besides clinch. And his standing knees are his best weapon and probably won the fight

- Shara vs Marc was an awesome fight. Subjectively they may not be ranked high but I do think there's a place for them. Shara showed great heart

- Salikhov is a GD gangster and creating memories. Best part of the night. You love a turning back the clock moment

- The UAE fighter, the only one, was a jobber. He dropped Ngyuen once but got dropped 8x. His orbital is beyond fucked. All that swelling. Jesus. His career may be over.

- Richie vs Ribas: in similar fashion there was also eye trauma. I wanted Amanda to win. But Tabitha took masterful coaching and threw upwards elbows that ruined Amanda's eye and she crumpled. Never envisioned this. Ribs was winning too...

Great card overall
 
- Guskov is a lumbering nephlim. He can hardly be hurt and may style upon you. Eventually he will sling his Skyrim Giant arms at you stumbling forward and you cant do shit about it

His opponents safety is as absent as his eyebrows
 
Also, giving Ngyuen a performance bonus for knocking the crap put of Yahya is... quite the choice
 
