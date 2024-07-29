My take on why Mokaev got cut and was asked to stand and bang

The Division is fairly weak right now and i feel like the UFC want to get rid of or not put much into it. The only way they will keep it / continue to invest in it is if they had someone the fans could get excited over as champ. They wanted excitement out of the prospect / potential next challenger and as it didn't happen they will now move on without investing much into that division or get rid of it.
 
I dont think a matchmaker asked Maekave to wrestle less so he would stand and bang. Obviosuly he will never do that, they were banking on Kape getting another highlight reel knock out over a boring fighter.
Which is stupid, because Kape shits the bed half the time.
 
An organization demanding or threatening a fighter to fight in a certain style, especially one contrary to their skillset or best interest, is considered fight fixing. They wouldn't do that, the UFC's licenses in the states are too valuable.
 
Mokaev only does Dagestani shit outside of the cage. Good luck in PFL.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
An organization demanding or threatening a fighter to fight in a certain style, especially one contrary to their skillset or best interest, is considered fight fixing. They wouldn't do that, the UFC's licenses in the states are too valuable.
Dana did say post fight it could have happened.. that a match maker said that to him.

When asked about that comment Dana's words were "I'm sure one of the match makers could have said something about it.. but whatever"

 
Carrotman23 said:
I dont think a matchmaker asked Maekave to wrestle less so he would stand and bang. Obviosuly he will never do that, they were banking on Kape getting another highlight reel knock out over a boring fighter.
Which is stupid, because Kape shits the bed half the time.
Dana kind of hinted towards it over flat out denying it "I'm sure one of the match makers could have said something about it.. but whatever"
 
JayPettryMMA said:
An organization demanding or threatening a fighter to fight in a certain style, especially one contrary to their skillset or best interest, is considered fight fixing. They wouldn't do that, the UFC's licenses in the states are too valuable.
Except for the fact that Dana White casually said a matchmaker probably did exactly that at the last press conference..
 
UFC isn't getting rid of the division nor did they ask Mokaev to fight a certain way. Mokaev is just a pain in the ass to deal with so they didn't offer him another contract. Moving on...
 
SpiderFan187 said:
Dana did say post fight it could have happened.. that a match maker said that to him.
Dana responded sarcastically, "Yeah, that's what we tell guys. We tell guys how to fight, and tell em what...we've been doing this for a long [redacted] time. I'm sure one of the matchmakers probably said something to him, or whatever, but the matchmakers aren't big fans of his."

That doesn't at all confirm your take, which again, is fight fixing.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Except for the fact that Dana White casually said a matchmaker probably did exactly that at the last press conference..
He was dumping on the idea of someone saying that, it's why he followed with "there are a lot of guys who shoot for takedowns in this business, and a lot of guys with that style"
 
Nah, the Dage was acting like a dick in the build up to the fight and all the way to the weigh ins. And then he gives us this shitty performance in which he points to the floor to throw down and meekly backs away. Easy decision to cut a guy like this.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
He was dumping on the idea of someone saying that, it's why he followed with "there are a lot of guys who shoot for takedowns in this business, and a lot of guys with that style"
"I'm sure one of the matchmakers probably said something to him or whatever... But yeah, the match makers probably aren't big fans of his..."

That was in the answer to the question about Mokaev being asked to wrestle less. You're literally skipping over the quote where he's say it "probably" happened.
And its Dana White, so sorry where there's smoke there's fire.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
An organization demanding or threatening a fighter to fight in a certain style, especially one contrary to their skillset or best interest, is considered fight fixing. They wouldn't do that, the UFC's licenses in the states are too valuable.
Uh they told Colby they weren’t going to re-sign him because they didn’t like his style. That’s why he went full Chael Sonnen.
 
Carrotman23 said:
"I'm sure one of the matchmakers probably said something to him or whatever... But yeah, the match makers probably aren't big fans of his..."

That was in the answer to the question about Mokaev being asked to wrestle less. You're literally skipping over the quote where he's say it "probably" happened.
And its Dana White, so sorry where there's smoke there's fire.
Nah, I don't buy it. He was being dismissive, not in agreement that the UFC is actively telling fighters how to fight. It's why he deadpanned what he said before, and then followed by saying they've been in the business for years...and therefore know it'd be stupid to tell a fighter something like that.
 
Carrotman23 said:
"I'm sure one of the matchmakers probably said something to him or whatever... But yeah, the match makers probably aren't big fans of his..."

That was in the answer to the question about Mokaev being asked to wrestle less. You're literally skipping over the quote where he's say it "probably" happened.
And its Dana White, so sorry where there's smoke there's fire.
Yea the UFC did the same to Colby! They said they didn’t like his style and weren’t going to re-sign him!
 
If these two didn't cause all this trouble beforehand to only fight like that, Dana wouldn't have given a shit, but with all issues pre-fight, he was livid. It set expectations neither intended to fulfill. Also, they didn't cut him, it was the last fight on his deal.
 
