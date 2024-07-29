My take on why Mokaev got cut and was asked to stand and bang

SpiderFan187
The Division is fairly weak right now and i feel like the UFC want to get rid of or not put much into it. The only way they will keep it / continue to invest in it is if they had someone the fans could get excited over as champ. They wanted excitement out of the prospect / potential next challenger and as it didn't happen they will now move on without investing much into that division or get rid of it.