My take on JJ vs Tom

- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 2,090
- Reaction score
- 1,429
I watched RDR vs Robert Whittaker... And to me, that style, that level of prowess, it can't deceive my eyes. That's to me a very good blueprint for JJ vs Tom
JJ wins 3-2 IMO
That fight to me looked as close as it can get to how I'd visualize JJ vs Tom trying my best with my visualization skills... watching the fight now is a treat as it looked very close to my visualization and use of coding to help me to pick their patterns ... I've used Python to run many simulations. That's how I see it going
