  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

My take on JJ vs Tom

Luffy

Luffy

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
2,090
Reaction score
1,429
I watched RDR vs Robert Whittaker... And to me, that style, that level of prowess, it can't deceive my eyes. That's to me a very good blueprint for JJ vs Tom

JJ wins 3-2 IMO

That fight to me looked as close as it can get to how I'd visualize JJ vs Tom trying my best with my visualization skills... watching the fight now is a treat as it looked very close to my visualization and use of coding to help me to pick their patterns ... I've used Python to run many simulations. That's how I see it going
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN Luffy makes so many threads
catspin-spin.gif
I'm spinning trying to read them all 🐈
 
Luthien said:
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN Luffy makes so many threads
catspin-spin.gif
I'm spinning trying to read them all 🐈
Click to expand...
It's my opinion lol.... I can't be allowed to speculate? We don't even know whether JJ will fight Tom, likely he won't. But that's how I pictured the fight going more or less. Like... Tf is wrong with you guys... I had even said that I'd think on a scenario like that based on my analysis of both guys and I just found it curious because... It looked similar to how I'd speculate the fight going between JJ vs Tom, which I had said ever since JJ beat Stipe last year (see my JJ vs Reyes thread comparing to roughly JJ vs Tom in how I think it'd go).
 
I think I won't make threads more then. Every analysis ppl find laughable. Like, I'm not a troll. I'm just a fan that enjoys speculating based on analysis, watching fights over and over, running simulations using codings. I'm a fighting nerd 🤓 but I guess it's not welcomed here...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Jon Jones and Tom — no rivalry... But respect
Replies
19
Views
512
HHJ
HHJ
Luffy
JJ vs Reyes might be just like JJ vs Aspinall
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Luffy
Luffy
Luffy
I don't know if Tom Aspinall really wants to fight JJ
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Evbo
Evbo
Luffy
I mean, who wouldn't want to see Jon Jones fight Big Ank?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Luffy
Luffy
Luffy
Could JJ be playing reverse psychology?
2
Replies
31
Views
737
KillerIsBack V2
KillerIsBack V2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,654
Messages
57,616,625
Members
175,772
Latest member
Hanumanthemartisl.artist

Share this page

Back
Top