  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

My take on hypothetical fights

Luffy

Luffy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
2,518
Reaction score
1,686
I've done for fun a simulation of many hypothetical fights, with the same way as DDP vs Khamzat... Using their metrics from last 6 performances, and running on Python. I added more variables this time for those as I also took into account the opponents each one faced, so I took the level of resistance as a variable too, which would weigh on the simulations. And then I've written a round by round off the most likely outcome.

Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis (LHW)
Alex vs Ank [rematch]
Alex Pereira vs Khamzat Chimaev (LHW)
Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev
Illia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev (LW)
Alex vs Tom (HW)
Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones (HW)
Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane


I've completed after a long time my guesses on the round by round of these fights

We know most of those many of those won't happen, but it's just a fun experiment
 
Let me guess Pereira wins them all including the fights he is not in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
My take on Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev rematch
2
Replies
25
Views
615
Luffy
Luffy
Luffy
Chama vs Bones if Chama beats Ankalaev
Replies
11
Views
449
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
fries in the bag
Real MMA Ranking (Top 5 in LW / WW / MW / LHW / HW)
Replies
7
Views
315
LoveMyMMA
LoveMyMMA
Luffy
My take on JJ vs Tom
2
Replies
23
Views
414
Luffy
Luffy
Luffy
Alex vs Tom needs to be done!!
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
1K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,646
Messages
57,676,751
Members
175,804
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top