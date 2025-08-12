My take on hypothetical fights

I've done for fun a simulation of many hypothetical fights, with the same way as DDP vs Khamzat... Using their metrics from last 6 performances, and running on Python. I added more variables this time for those as I also took into account the opponents each one faced, so I took the level of resistance as a variable too, which would weigh on the simulations. And then I've written a round by round off the most likely outcome.



Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis (LHW)

Alex vs Ank [rematch]

Alex Pereira vs Khamzat Chimaev (LHW)

Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev

Illia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev (LW)

Alex vs Tom (HW)

Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones (HW)

Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane





I've completed after a long time my guesses on the round by round of these fights



We know most of those many of those won't happen, but it's just a fun experiment