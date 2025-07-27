My take on Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev rematch

Now, rewatching again this fight between RDR and Whittaker, it also seems to have a lot of patterns from what I could expect from an Ankalaev win. Basically, I think both will improve for the rematch. We don't know to which extent the Norovirus affected Pereira, but it did to an extent... But Ankalaev also had a shorter training camp, is younger and is a Dagestani.... Those Russians are some annoying little tough guys, but they are good, I'll give them that. They don't crumble easily, they're extremely tough. Re-watching the first fight, Alex managed to connect a good left hook on Ank at round 5, which wasn't much blocked, as Alex hit his temple by timing it perfectly. It was visible that Ankalaev felt the power as he looked with a big eyeface but he kept fighting...I think it'll be an improved fight of their first match. The first fight I feel it was clear for Ank though close. We had 2 swing rounds (3 and 5), two for Ank (2 and 4) and one for Alex (1)... I think with swing rounds, the best is to give each one for each fighter, as they're debatable. So a 48-47 seemed fair for Ankalaev.Now... Pereira won't be fighting with Norovirus and will be likely better, which is a huge feat at his age. Just the fact he took on Jiri 2x, Hill, Khalil, the latter which he had a broken rib is a huge toll for his body and that all title fights vs elite LHWs in 8 months... It taxes him over time. His willingness is huge. He didn't fight Khalil for his bank account, he didn't have a legacy on the line fighting a very dangerous up and comer on short notice who was #8. He even thought of cancelling the fight but he decided to give a night rest... and he fought for Khalil, for us the fans, for the industry... He could have gone to HW straight away, and whether ppl admit or not, is an easier division except JJ (I see JJ on the same level as Ankalaev basically but perhaps Ank may be slightly ahead now as he's elite in LHW, but I still see JJ taking on Tom in a hard fight but still I'd go for JJ... but I think Alex would have an easier time vs Tom than vs Ank... That's because LHW has always been elite and the premiere division... and Ankalaev doesn't lose for 7 years while fighting often...) Ank is 21-1. Still, Alex decided to fight Ankalaev, which many said it's too risky. Pereira didn't want to know whether he was with norovirus, he fought Ank and lost a competitive fight.How ppl can not root for Pereira who's willing to rematch Ankalaev despite the weight cut being draining in of itself and despite, again, having been given the opportunity for HW title which again is easier specially due to weight cut affecting his stamina... It should show how much of a real competitor and warrior Pereira is...Talking about the rematch, I see it as a 50/50 actually. I recognize that Pereira's insane level of activity fighting injured more than once would make a not injured Pereira better but not like prime Pereira...I think the Whittaker vs RDR fight, curiously enough, might be also a good blueprint for the Ankalaev vs Pereira fight tbh... I honestly think it's likely going to a decision and is going to be a harder fight for Ankalaev. Potentially the best LHW fight in a while and one of the best LHW fights of all times... But judges prioritize wrestlers control, and even if they aren't doing damage, they score the "stalling" high enough...I've shifted now, I think that, like I'd imagine a close decision win for Jon Jones if he ever fought Tom, I see a similar scenario here in this match that will happen, tho in a higher pace, an elite fight between the best current LHWs, and maybe a closure, in case Alex loses, for one of the best MMA fighters and one of the greatest combat athletes to ever walk on Earth... Who could have the skills to take on anyone if he didn't save so many cards on short notice and had joined earlier... But still, joining at 35 yo, and at 38 I think he vs Ank may be a legit 50-50... but I'd now give Ank a 100 vs 99 slight edge, controversial, but eh, I think it's likely he keeps the belt... And we may appreciate and miss one of the bravest fighters to ever do it witnessing what I think may be one of the best fights... Alex can win ofc, who knows. It's 50/50 for me.One of my favourite fighters of all time for sure!!!! Chama!!!!!! We will miss him... I hope I'm wrong tho and he gets Ankalaev dominantly... I just have a feeling sometimes...