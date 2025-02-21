My respect for Topuria has increased tremendously

octagonation
Him and Islam will definitely share an octagon around October-December this year. He will have his own El-Classico!
He should fight Charles for a tune-up fight or even Dustin then immediately give him the TS. I would even say give him Dustin in April or May.
I respect him for going for that fight instead of avoiding Islam and keep his zero he is willing to put it on the line against someone like Islam Makhachev. It is all about the competition and I love competitive fights and fighters seeking out competitive fights. Hala Madrid.
I am all about big fights and great fights!
