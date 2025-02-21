  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

My respect for Topuria has increased tremendously

octagonation

octagonation

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,443
Reaction score
2,232
Him and Islam will definitely share an octagon around October-December this year. He will have his own El-Classico!

He should fight Charles for a tune-up fight or even Dustin then immediately give him the TS. I would even say give him Dustin in April or May.

I respect him for going for that fight instead of avoiding Islam and keep his zero he is willing to put it on the line against someone like Islam Makhachev. It is all about the competition and I love competitive fights and fighters seeking out competitive fights. Hala Madrid.

I am all about big fights and great fights!
 
octagonation said:
Him and Islam will definitely share an octagon around October-December this year. He will have his own El-Classico!

He should fight Charles for a tune-up fight or even Dustin then immediately give him the TS. I would even say give him Dustin in April or May.

I respect him for going for that fight instead of avoiding Islam and keep his zero he is willing to put it on the line against someone like Islam Makhachev. It is all about the competition and I love competitive fights and fighters seeking out competitive fights
Click to expand...
He could lose to Dustin and you may never see that fight against Islam, you never really know in this sport, there is a lot of luck involved.
 
He's pulling a Conor and ducking top FW contenders to go pursue a LW title. I say let Nate Diaz choke him out
 
Hand sanitizer boy ducked the rematch that would have proven his title win was an all time fluke win
 
Ilia vs Arman

whilst Islam sits on the throne -- looking down upon the violence
 
octagonation said:
No. We want Ilia vs Makhachev as a sho in guraantee because Arman can ruin the party
Click to expand...

I want Ilia and Arman to tenderize and humble each other in a worthy cause to get to Islam.

Ilia doesn't deserve an immediate Title Shot and Arman is still Top Contender.
 
AmericanMMA said:
Hand sanitizer boy ducked the rematch that would have proven his title win was an all time fluke win
Click to expand...
What rematch? Who the fuck deserves a rematch? Volk? lol fucking hell. Huge fan of Volk but stupid. STUPID
 
I think he smokes Dustin or Olives
I don’t really care if he gets a TS straight away
I just want to see the top guys in the UFC fight regularly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
Bilzerian
Bilzerian
moosaev
Ilia VS Dustin is next
2
Replies
35
Views
339
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Koya
Topuria Vs Tsarukyan for #1 contender
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
Fergelmince
Fergelmince
R
Islam vs Topuria is stupid, makes no sense and will not happen (not anytime soon, at least)
2 3
Replies
40
Views
745
WelcometoHell
WelcometoHell
MarioLemieux
Has Topuria shown any vulnerabilities?
4 5 6
Replies
104
Views
4K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,807
Messages
56,922,613
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top