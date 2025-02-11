My respect for DDP has grown a lot

STRYDG
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2017
- Messages
- 2,141
- Reaction score
- 4,433
Sure as a fighter hes already great but with UFC 312 listening to a lot of his interviews makes me respect the guy even more.
Dude is quite funny. After Stricklands fights like a retard on a short bus his come back was perfect. He stays calm under these positions too.
His respect for other fighters. Not always trash talking (even though its fun) and yes he wants to move up a weight class but wants to clear out the contenders first in the MW first. Wanting the tough fights.
TLDR: I am gay for DDP now.
Dude is quite funny. After Stricklands fights like a retard on a short bus his come back was perfect. He stays calm under these positions too.
His respect for other fighters. Not always trash talking (even though its fun) and yes he wants to move up a weight class but wants to clear out the contenders first in the MW first. Wanting the tough fights.
TLDR: I am gay for DDP now.