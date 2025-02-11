  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

My respect for DDP has grown a lot

STRYDG

STRYDG

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 26, 2017
Messages
2,141
Reaction score
4,433
Sure as a fighter hes already great but with UFC 312 listening to a lot of his interviews makes me respect the guy even more.

Dude is quite funny. After Stricklands fights like a retard on a short bus his come back was perfect. He stays calm under these positions too.

His respect for other fighters. Not always trash talking (even though its fun) and yes he wants to move up a weight class but wants to clear out the contenders first in the MW first. Wanting the tough fights.

TLDR: I am gay for DDP now.
 
He is extremely professional and carries himself like a seasoned pro on the mic in all cases AND he has that meanness in him too.

iu
 
Yeah, same.

He's great at trash talking and very well spoken.

Crazy weird style, but highly effective, and he's strong AF. Plus, he comes to throw down every single fight. He never coasts at all.

He's a good champion and representative of the sport.
 
usernamee said:
He is extremely professional and carries himself like a seasoned pro on the mic in all cases AND he has that meanness in him too.

iu
Click to expand...
I love that his letter man jacket literally makes him look like a stereotypical jock bully, that just ripped up the nerdy black kids Blue eyes white dragon right infront of him
 
RockyLockridge said:
I love that his letter man jacket literally makes him look like a stereotypical jock bully just ripped up the nerdy black kids Blue eyes white dragon right infront of him
Click to expand...
Before I got to your post, I saw that pic and genuinely thought he's like the antagonist from a raunchy high school/college comedy

actor-stan-gable-862303_large.jpg
 
He reminds me of this karate kid that rode my bus in school. The kid kissed his own father on the mouth every day when leaving the bus stop. I saw the guy a few years back and he was dating a decent looking gal… so while I’m not down with man on man, they’re both good with me

TLDR: Stand n bang!
 
having the initials of DDP is the best base for being a champion

7l3cqj5c7glc1.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
DDP Has Leveled Up Big Time in Just One Year
Replies
12
Views
346
Roop Holstry
Roop Holstry
ff
Reasons why DDP a Hard pill to swallow for some
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
5K
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,259
Messages
56,886,608
Members
175,442
Latest member
negodary

Share this page

Back
Top