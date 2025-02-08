  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

My relative argues that athletes live shorter lives because they have used up more heart beats

He argues that there is a limited set of heart beats possible (turns out this is true, just under 4 billion):

There is no going around the fact that athletes have used up way more heart beats than a couch potatoe. And so he sticks by his argument.

There is no study that is going to change his mind since they are all speculative, not actual causal proofs that excercise is better for longevity.

My counter argument is that inactivity offsets the saved heart beats and kills the person prematurely via poor circulation.

He points to Stephen Hawking living a long life and not moving at all.

lol

How do you refute him?
 
All the workout you need is eating chips and dip, and wings with plenty of booze
 
I told him that no one in history with a regular heart has ever used up their heart beats and so this is not a factor in mortality.
The heart ceases to pump or beat simply when one dies, speaking of natural causes. 4 billion is a large number, yes but, the heart does not have a fixed, limited number of beats in a lifetime.
 
Tell him solar power drains the sun of energy making die faster
 
I've heard this idea before. I remember a quote from an Asian doctor who said the best exercise is sleep for this very reason.

But I'm pretty sure it's been established that exercise increases longevity. Some sort of cardio for heart health and some sort of strength training to maintain muscle and skeletal health.

If you are a fat unhealthy slob than it doesn't really matter if you have a set number of heartbeats because your heart will stop due to you being a big fat fatty anyway.
 
Your relative is retarded.

Exercise greatly reduces your heart rate. Say you increase your heart rate for an hour a day but heavily reduce it the other 23 hours a day.

Basic math.
 
Pulse goes up when dreaming
 
If the persons drinks lots of Coca cola then it's cancelled out by the coffeine
 
i agree with a lot of what has been said. to add some of the psychological side of things, i believe living a content and relatively stress-free life is almost if not just as important. happier people are naturally eager to do healthy things like exercise as well, so it kind of goes hand in hand.
 
