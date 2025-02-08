My relative argues that athletes live shorter lives because they have used up more heart beats

Intermission
Green Belt
He argues that there is a limited set of heart beats possible (turns out this is true, just under 4 billion):
There is no going around the fact that athletes have used up way more heart beats than a couch potatoe. And so he sticks by his argument.
There is no study that is going to change his mind since they are all speculative, not actual causal proofs that excercise is better for longevity.
My counter argument is that inactivity offsets the saved heart beats and kills the person prematurely via poor circulation.
He points to Stephen Hawking living a long life and not moving at all.
lol
How do you refute him?
