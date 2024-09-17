My prediction for Jones' future

Ivancho

Ivancho

Apr 15, 2017
4,087
3,028
If he wins against Miocic, he will retire but eventually come back at light heavyweight or hw, only to get knocked out by a younger, more explosive athlete.

If he loses against Miocic, he will return at light heavyweight and lose a couple of fights before retiring

I'm not a hater I like jones... Do you think he will stay retired?
 
If he wins yes.
His 0 record means money forever.
Unless a large heap is there for him for a crazy fight.

If he loses he will try to brush that away
but come back for some kind of fight after a couple of years because of butt hurt and money.
 
My prediction is one of them gets injured, there is no replacement for the fight, Aspinall winds up a paper champ after Jones wasted everyone's time and that will be the end of it.
 
Most likely outcome is win and retire imo

Jon doesn't seem like the type to be good with money though so I could see him fighting again even though he obviously doesn't want to for his legacy
 
