Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 29,602
- Reaction score
- 13,982
Isnt that cheating?If you put playback speed to 1.5x you look young again
Started training in 1996. Last fight was in 2013. Won by tko from lowkickI have a history of being critical about technical stuff.
My only advice is that I don't have anything to add. Kicks especially look super clean and the flexibility is super impressive.
When did you start training and when was your last fighr?