After waiting over 20 years to get a tattoo, I have now gotten my second in 3 months. I couldn’t get a visible tattoo when I was a police officer, and where I wanted them was on my shoulders and upper arms. So when I retired in 2020, I knew I was going to get one. But I took my time being absolutely sure in the design. It took me even longer to decide on the artist. After making a post in a fb tattoo group looking for local artists, a guy reached out to me and said he would kill it. I booked him, however, I had my doubts when we were talking after the booking and he said “I am excited to do my first kraken.” Well, I reached out to a world renowned artist, Kat Taborses, whom I have become friends with and asked her if she thought this guy could complete my tat based upon his portfolio. She said no, absolutely not. So, Kat lives in Philippines or I would go to her every single time. I then reached out to another friend in Louisiana and asked the same questions. She said that she follows a guy named Aaron Harding at the Pittsburgh tattoo company (rad trad dad on instagram). So I reached out to him and he did my first tattoo in may. I fucking love it. So I contacted him back in June and told him I was ready for round 2, so last night was his first available opening.
It took 3 hours(compared to the other takkng over 4) and cost me $550. I will post the first one so you can see how they go together. The kraken is dragging down a ship while the whale is pushing one up to the surface. I fucking love these things
