My new tattoo.

After waiting over 20 years to get a tattoo, I have now gotten my second in 3 months. I couldn’t get a visible tattoo when I was a police officer, and where I wanted them was on my shoulders and upper arms. So when I retired in 2020, I knew I was going to get one. But I took my time being absolutely sure in the design. It took me even longer to decide on the artist. After making a post in a fb tattoo group looking for local artists, a guy reached out to me and said he would kill it. I booked him, however, I had my doubts when we were talking after the booking and he said “I am excited to do my first kraken.” Well, I reached out to a world renowned artist, Kat Taborses, whom I have become friends with and asked her if she thought this guy could complete my tat based upon his portfolio. She said no, absolutely not. So, Kat lives in Philippines or I would go to her every single time. I then reached out to another friend in Louisiana and asked the same questions. She said that she follows a guy named Aaron Harding at the Pittsburgh tattoo company (rad trad dad on instagram). So I reached out to him and he did my first tattoo in may. I fucking love it. So I contacted him back in June and told him I was ready for round 2, so last night was his first available opening.

It took 3 hours(compared to the other takkng over 4) and cost me $550. I will post the first one so you can see how they go together. The kraken is dragging down a ship while the whale is pushing one up to the surface. I fucking love these thingsIMG_1498.jpegIMG_1497.jpeg IMG_8791.jpeg
 
nhbbear said:
I still like that octopus....but something is off about that whale sir.
Maybe the angle?
 
thematically they make sense you are the ship and you wanna get rocked by some big pulsing alphas

seriously though it looks good and the old school asthetic and colors are interesting
I also like the whale it looks like it has some first nations inspiration in it's creation
what do these mean to you? why do you identify with these images?
 
maryglo said:
did it hurt
Click to expand...

Not really. Maybe a few spots, but not bad at all.

The kraken was my first tat ever. The moon at the top was the worst as well as the back of the tricep. I have a high pain tolerance because I have had so many serious surgeries, but I still thought it would hurt worse, which is a bad thing because there’s very little from stopping me from getting more now. The strong disapproval from my mother is probably the biggest issue followed by money, but not pain
 
