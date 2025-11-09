My mailbox

chill doggie
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2014
- Messages
- 6,353
- Reaction score
- 8,669
My previous mailbox post was quite slanted and weathered after a couple of years and some crazy storms, so I set out to replace it with a new one meant to last much longer.
Found a $50 aromatic red cedar wood post.
Great durable wood, but the finish was somewhat rough. A mass production item not meant to be of artisanal craftsmanship quality.
Took an electric sander to it and got all the faces smooth.
There were splinters on the cuts where the joints meet, since the sander couldn’t reach those tight corner areas I got some files and removed them by hand and smoothed them as much as possible.
Tried using a Dremel rotary tool first but it was too powerful and I didn’t have an suitable attachment for that work.
Then I filled the narrow crevices with wood filler (DAP), about 2 or 3 thin layers that I allowed to dry fully and lightly sanded before reapplying until it was flush.
On the wood there were also hairline cracks that I also sealed with DAP (lightly watered down) and some knots that I hollowed out with the Dremel and filled out as well.
Found a $50 aromatic red cedar wood post.
Great durable wood, but the finish was somewhat rough. A mass production item not meant to be of artisanal craftsmanship quality.
Took an electric sander to it and got all the faces smooth.
There were splinters on the cuts where the joints meet, since the sander couldn’t reach those tight corner areas I got some files and removed them by hand and smoothed them as much as possible.
Tried using a Dremel rotary tool first but it was too powerful and I didn’t have an suitable attachment for that work.
Then I filled the narrow crevices with wood filler (DAP), about 2 or 3 thin layers that I allowed to dry fully and lightly sanded before reapplying until it was flush.
On the wood there were also hairline cracks that I also sealed with DAP (lightly watered down) and some knots that I hollowed out with the Dremel and filled out as well.