My mailbox

Built a makeshift painting station by anchoring some tarps to my orange trees and started spraying the post with white primer, allowing 2-4 hours in between the 3 applications I gave it (the high humidity in the climate I live requires longer drying times for complete curing.)By the next day I started the painting stage, using gloss white latex paint.After I applied one or two coats with plenty of dry time in between I moved the project indoors to paint inside my living room in order to prevent any airborne particles from sticking to the paint.Used a bucket filled with sand to hold it up.This stage took a couple weeks because I gave it about 7+ coats on all sides (I couldn’t reach them all at the same time), it required some spot repair due to errors at times, and I let the final coat cure for 3 days before moving onto the urethane finish.The urethane application similarly took a long time, I think I gave it like 5 coats. I also had to do spot repair, I chipped the coatings whilst handling to reposition in order to get good lighting. Also had to sand off spots that I applied too thick, if you don’t apply it very thin it can pool or look yellow.Attempted to buff the final urethane coat to give it maximum gloss with polishing high grit pads and a polishing compound but it just dulled it, so I had to reapply a final delicate topcoat to get that mirror like shine.Found a mailbox design I liked: powder-coated rustproof cast aluminum with a magnetic door latch and a stainless steel spring hing. Vacillated between colors until I decided to go with orange since it is a unique color, as well as the most vibrant for easy visual location.Similarly to the post: I primed, painted, and finished the mailbox mounting board with urethane, although only a couple of coats of each this time.The I pre-drilled the screw holes through the board and into the mailbox, used my Dremel to give the holes on the board a countersink (cone-shaped recess that allows a flathead screw to sit flush with the surface), finally fastening the board with stainless steel screws.Next step was designing the letters and I choose a Helvetica font that I sent to my friend in Mexico who sometimes works at her brothers’ print shop, and I gave her a roll of flag-matching gold ORACAL® 651™ (specialty outdoor vinyl that is UV and weather resistant) with the specs to print at for proper size fitment.Dug a big hole, think it was like 20” (?) and inserted a fence post spike that I leveled and hammered onto the soil that I had compressed (the brace had some scratching so I painted it).Poured layered pea pebbles and jagged rocks around the post to create a drainage system that was structurally cohesive.