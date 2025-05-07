My longest fast

I fasted for a little over 40 hours a few weeks ago and it was ok. When I ended the fast, I didn't feel super hungry like I had to eat but food still sounded appealing and I was worried whether I would have enough energy at my job.



I've read about the benefits and I also personally know a Catholic priest who did a 40 day fast. He said that his lungs cleared up and he breathed easier in spite of being a smoker and not quitting. He also reported that he had less aches and pains afterwards. Obviously, he lost a ton of weight.



I have a few days off work and decided to give it another go. I'm a little heavy right now and sometimes my stomach feels.. funny. I don't know how to describe it exactly. Sometimes I drink a lot of coffee and I think that can mess with my stomach so I am only having water for the fast, no coffee like I did last time for the first day of the fast.



Currently, I'm about 40 hours in. Last time I ate something was late Monday night. I had a horrible headache last night which I believe is a result of the caffeine withdrawal. It's slightly better today. I feel ok, like I can keep going. So I'm just going off feel right now for how long I will stay on the fast. I was actually able to do a little workout on my bicycle yesterday morning and I still felt fine not eating anything after. I might even go to the gym today. I've been tasting a little bit of salt, not too much, to help keep my electrolytes balanced. I feel like it helps.



Any other fasters here? What's the longest you've gone? Any tips? I'm taking it hour by hour seeing how I feel. For now, I feel like my body is handling this fine and I can keep going.