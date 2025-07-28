My long term goals

BroScienceTalkatWork
honestly want to sit sub 15% bodyfat at 200… can do that in about 10 months. And that physique is all I’m ever gonna need
Right now I’m 197.. 23% bodyfat. Just did a month long recomp with middling results
Going to blast 25 anavar.. move test dose down to 250 MG
10 week cut. Hopefully get waist size down to 35. No scale
Then I’ll be 18% body fat. Blast 4 months 400 MG
Goal is to gain clean. No more than 4 pounds of fat. Put me at around 210 20% ( with some water weight
And now it’s January or February.
4 month cut… end strong with some var
Get to 14%. Best shape of my life. Slow bulk… maintenance for a couple months at 175 test. I want to see my old face. Would I lose gains in in such a hypnotic state of nature and freeness?
