My long term goals

BroScienceTalkatWork

Apr 19, 2025
honestly want to sit sub 15% bodyfat at 200… can do that in about 10 months. And that physique is all I’m ever gonna need




Right now I’m 197.. 23% bodyfat. Just did a month long recomp with middling results

Going to blast 25 anavar.. move test dose down to 250 MG

10 week cut. Hopefully get waist size down to 35. No scale

Then I’ll be 18% body fat. Blast 4 months 400 MG

Goal is to gain clean. No more than 4 pounds of fat. Put me at around 210 20% ( with some water weight

And now it’s January or February.

4 month cut… end strong with some var

Get to 14%. Best shape of my life. Slow bulk… maintenance for a couple months at 175 test. I want to see my old face. Would I lose gains in in such a hypnotic state of nature and freeness?
 
