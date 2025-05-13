My guess for IFW : Jon Jones vs Alex Poatan for the BMF

The BMF has been making some headlines about "what are they gonna do with it...?" ... And from some clues like from what I think I understood of some scripted messages from DC, Rampage Jackson podcast and mainly Chael... Pereira vs Jon Jones is what I got the interpretation for the BMF belt...

Basically, both's last fight and a final boss fight... Epic!
 
lemme see some comments that jones is ducking aspinal
and pereira isnt ducking ankalaev
lets see how biased fanboys really are 😂
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
How can somebody lose to the champ and duck him moments after? That’s some error 404 logic rather than an opinion.
No one ducked anyone. How can you duck to someone you lost to?? Lmaoo


Edit : Oh I get your point now, you were saying basically what I said in response to the whale above whose logic was the one who made no sense haha. Sorry
 
Luffy said:
No one ducked anyone. How can you duck to someone you lost to?? Lmaoo
Oh I get your point now, you were saying basically what I said in response to the whale above whose logic was the one who made no sense haha. Sorry
 
About ducking, they offer you a chance to choose from Jon Jones and Big Ank for the same card for your final fight. I wonder which one is bigger, which one I should take...
 
CobraCobretti said:
About ducking, they offer you a chance to choose from Jon Jones and Big Ank for the same card for your final fight. I wonder which one is bigger, which one I should take...
I'd say both are about equally as dangerous. Like, I think Big Ank and JJ are same level rn. But JJ is bigger as a name ofc.
 
The BMF title is Max/Dustin, they already announced that
 
I have the wildest prediction for IFW.

Zabit has been training A LOT more frequently as of late. I think he returns to fight Yair for the #1 contender spot. It will be one of the fights on the main card at IFW (or in the coming months).
 
orca is a human brain in a jar that is beaten every day, then connect to an LLM.

He's both a marvel of technology and a study in CTE.

Luffy said:
The BMF has a very symbolic meaning to the UFC.
lol it's like three years old and was created to sell a PPV between Masvidal and Nate, two LW journeymen.

They're going to retire it soon, probably on Max/Dustin's shoulder.
 
