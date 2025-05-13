My guess for IFW : Jon Jones vs Alex Poatan for the BMF

Luffy
The BMF has been making some headlines about "what are they gonna do with it...?" ... And from some clues like from what I think I understood of some scripted messages from DC, Rampage Jackson podcast and mainly Chael... Pereira vs Jon Jones is what I got the interpretation for the BMF belt...
Basically, both's last fight and a final boss fight... Epic!
