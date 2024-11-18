  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

My girl hates my new sign

for reference, this is her.
yea we're older, but she can bring it.
when she's not pissed off.
358523405_670251938475536_2393914050496679694_n.jpg
 
I'd be more upset about that ugly flooring than the sign....dem look like some big gumdrops though
 
for a 47 yr old, she can still moan like a 37 yr old.
I mean, she's no cuffs after all.
and that's her old apt, my house is awesome!
 
Last edited:
TS trying to humble brag about his good looking lady-friend. Well done @ThaiSexPills you are punching above your weight class, like most of us here on the ‘dawg are.

Also - yes, your sign is trashy. Put it in your man cave or garage?
 
my garage? srsly?

and she IS my man cave in some respects I guess.

just annoying how women can be sometimes.
 
fingercuffs said:
Haha, I wouldn't even have room for that in my bar. Chick's hot though so let it slide.
Click to expand...
lol, I've seen yer bar. good collection of cups, banners, memorabilia and cheery things.

So you're down for a threesome. got it.
 
Last edited:
I mean if it doesn't match the decor than I get her point 🤔
 
Yorick said:
lol, I've seen yer bar. good collection of cups, banners, memorabilia and cheery things.

So you're down for a threesome. got it.
Click to expand...
Haha, I said all the film music sport memory stuff was in there. You haven't seen half of the non adult big kids stuff that's in there.

But burn that thing if she gives it legs, she's gorgeous.
 
lol at 50.
wish I was!
 
at least you didn't throw up your zodiac sign


also, all i see is the code for the second pic. too many codes around here
 
she's from Brighton, so that may be a red flag for you Yanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,565
Messages
56,531,285
Members
175,266
Latest member
raziel007

Share this page

Back
Top