My girl hates my new sign

for reference, this is her.
yea we're older, but she can bring it.
when she's not pissed off.
I think if you put it in the front yard she will learn to love it .View attachment 1072051
says it's trashy. it's in my kitchen ffs, not my front yard.
lol, I've seen yer bar. good collection of cups, banners, memorabilia and cheery things.Haha, I wouldn't even have room for that in my bar. Chick's hot though so let it slide.
Sherbro you need to be careful to not get your eyes poked out by those sharp nipsfor reference, this is her.
yea we're older, but she can bring it.
when she's not pissed off.
Class it up with some cultureYou should get some artwork from Igor Amelkovich to help smooth things over. His fine art nudes are exquisite.
Haha, I said all the film music sport memory stuff was in there. You haven't seen half of the non adult big kids stuff that's in there.lol, I've seen yer bar. good collection of cups, banners, memorabilia and cheery things.
So you're down for a threesome. got it.