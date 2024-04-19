Television My GF is on TV

Travis Alexander

Travis Alexander

Amateur Fighter
@Black
Joined
Jan 22, 2006
Messages
6,062
Reaction score
17,022
My GF is on a new reality show that is on HULU (and Disney+) airing on 4/20! The show is called “High Hopes” it is produced by Jimmy Kimmel and it is essentially a pawn stars-esque show centered around a marijuana dispensary. I hope some of my sherbros check it out in support of your extended sherfamily!




IMG_6596.jpeg
This is my gf Dani I took this Last night on Jimmy Kimmel when he had a couple of her castmates on.
IMG_6652.jpeg

All of us goofing off in the green room (I’m in the back).


Check out the show. Let me know what you think. Good, bad and otherwise (classic Sherdog fashion).
 
Last edited:
Is the dude in green the Fatacho Man, Randy Savage?

All jokes, aside, this looks pretty funny.
Travis Alexander said:
My GF is on a new reality show that is on HULU (and Disney+) airing on 4/20! The show is called “High Hopes” it is produced by Jimmy Kimmel and it is essentially a pawn stars-esque show centered around a marijuana dispensary. I hope some of my sherbros check it out in support of your extended sherfamily!




View attachment 1040532
This is my gf Dani I took this Last night on Jimmy Kimmel when he had a couple of her castmates on.
View attachment 1040534

All of us goofing off in the green room (I’m in the back).


Check out the show. Let me know what you think. Good, bad and otherwise (classic Sherdog fashion).
Click to expand...
 
Roop Holstry said:
They can have a spinoff after the season finishes and call it Intervention. To get these drug addicts the help they need.

Jokes aside, great job bro. She is pretty…assuming she is not the dude with the bandanna in the intro.
Click to expand...
Funny enough Im sober and own drug and alcohol treatment centers and my GF is a stoner who works in the cannabis industry so the producers liked our dynamic lol. We will see tomorrow if our arguments about it made the cuts to get on the show.
 
In that first pic she’s got sort of a Terri Hatcher thing going on. Very nice.

200w.gif
 
TribalDrumz said:
Cali weed clinics are full of scum though
Click to expand...

It is funny though. A lot of the females that do work there are brunettes with tattoos.

But you know from what I have heard, the entire industry, at least for small time growers have evaporated. The industry was apparently red hot during the height of COVID.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Funny enough Im sober and own drug and alcohol treatment centers and my GF is a stoner who works in the cannabis industry so the producers liked our dynamic lol. We will see tomorrow if our arguments about it made the cuts to get on the show.
Click to expand...
I actually knew that and that’s part of the reason I made the joke.

Hopefully you can get her the help she needs 🙏
 
Do you ever ask her to use a scrub brush on her finger nails? Toilet paper tearing claws seem..., odd and without purpose. I'll smoke and watch a bit later. Thanks for posting sherbro. Screenshot_20240412_104343_Puzzle Quest.jpg
 
TS there's more to life than being successful, intelligent, good looking, knowing how to fight, and having a 10/10 gf on tv. Try getting out the house more fam 😉


But yeah looks like a good show, and it seems like one of its aims is bringing attention to responsible use of cannabis, which is needed today. Some individuals lack the self awareness to realize cannabis/something has consumed them and, at the very least, they're just a shell of who they could be. It's common, especially in California.

Now these archetypal stoners have people counting on them and they have a chance to be a part of something lucrative (growing a business). Setting up feel good stories and comebacks. I dig it man.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
alternative endings to TV shows AKA Better Call Toasty
2
Replies
35
Views
716
haysus31
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,693
Messages
55,435,102
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top