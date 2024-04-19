TS there's more to life than being successful, intelligent, good looking, knowing how to fight, and having a 10/10 gf on tv. Try getting out the house more famBut yeah looks like a good show, and it seems like one of its aims is bringing attention to responsible use of cannabis, which is needed today. Some individuals lack the self awareness to realize cannabis/something has consumed them and, at the very least, they're just a shell of who they could be. It's common, especially in California.Now these archetypal stoners have people counting on them and they have a chance to be a part of something lucrative (growing a business). Setting up feel good stories and comebacks. I dig it man.