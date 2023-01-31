Wired Exclusive: AI-Generated Content Raises Concerns at Sports Illustrated​

Latest observation:So I think now we see that AI has matured to the point at which 'some' tutors are obsolete:So large swathes of tutoring can be done now by AI, certainly basic concepts and repetitive tasks. This will reduce the cost of tutoring significantly and broaden the market.The upshot of this is that the human world is about to get a lot smarter.Of course that's not so relevant, in say 10 years time, when most of our activity will be AI lead with it being more creative and insightful that we could ever hope for.Also have you seen how the US was holding trials of AI Vs human aerial dogfights? There are rumours that the AI already kicks humans ass.Fun how we are not only creating this doomsday level tech but also training it to beat us and giving it access to all the world's information. Hopefully the AI kinda is us, I know it's pretty bleak, but let's remember we already live under the shadow of nuclear winter and manage to not get too depressed. We just need to accept this new reality.------------I saw it reported that Sports illustrated is releasing ai content pretending it's by humans. So 'I' wrote this article:In a bombshell revelation, tech news publication Futurism has reported that Sports Illustrated, the iconic sports magazine, has been publishing articles generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The report alleges that SI has been using AI to churn out content for its website, often without disclosing that the articles were not written by human authors.The Futurism report claims to have identified dozens of articles on SI's website that were likely generated by AI, based on factors such as the repetitive nature of the writing, the lack of original insights, and the use of stock photos. The report also alleges that SI has been creating fake author profiles for these AI-generated articles, further blurring the lines between human and machine-written content.This revelation has sent shockwaves through the media industry, raising concerns about the potential for AI to be used to deceive and manipulate readers. Critics argue that AI-generated content could be used to spread misinformation or to promote certain agendas, without the transparency that comes with human-authored articles.In response to the Futurism report, SI has denied that it has been intentionally publishing AI-generated content without disclosing its origins. However, the company has acknowledged that it has been experimenting with AI tools to assist with content production."We are always exploring new technologies to enhance our storytelling," a SI spokesperson told Futurism. "However, we have strict editorial guidelines in place to ensure that all of our content is accurate, transparent, and original."The use of AI in journalism is a contentious issue, with some arguing that it can be a valuable tool for automating mundane tasks and freeing up human journalists to focus on more creative and analytical work. Others, however, fear that AI could ultimately lead to a decline in the quality of journalism, as machines are unable to replicate the critical thinking, nuance, and insight that human journalists bring to their work.The AI-generated content controversy at Sports Illustrated is likely to reignite this debate and raise further questions about the role of AI in the media industry. As AI technology continues to advance, it is increasingly important to establish clear guidelines and ethical standards for its use in journalism, to ensure that it is used responsibly and transparently.----------------------------------Update, it might be happening!!Sam Altman was ousted from the OpenAI board and a week later brought back in. Some rumours are going about that it's about how to release AGI into the world, suggesting that they are on the cusp of creating it, or that one of their researchers has identified a route to it.AGI will be moving from being better than 50% humans in narrow tasks to better than most at all tasks.-----------------------------------This is my thoughts on it, I've predicted this shit for years but now I believe the time frame is going to be over the next 10 to 15 years rather than over the next 50.The scrambling by teachers with how to deal with plagiarism as a result of students using AI to write their papers is the Canary in the coal mine.The previous head of Gmail has said he believes Google's business will be effectively done within two years as as AI chat bots will provide better search results.I believe that we are in the opening salvo of the biggest disruption to our civilisation ever, the Mongols, the fall of the Roman empire, the industrial Revolution, the invention of printing press or computing all have nothing on this.Entire sectors of the economy will be wiped out in moments. Any job where someone uses a computer screen will be done better and cheaper by AI.Medicine, law, banking, musician, comedian, education, film, author, all gone. Want to be entertained by your own sherdog community? Done. Want to watch the rest of any cancelled show? Done. NFL offensive play calling or player acquisition? Done.It won't be long before a child will get a better education from AI and better socialisation from AI than from going to school. This disruption will effect every single job.There is no way that our current economic models will survive this. Most people will not have jobs and there will be a huge spectrum across countries in their response. Some will happily let most of the population lose, others will increase welfare a great deal.This isn't like anything we have faced and it's going to hit us like a ton of bricks, fast. We will be playing catch up and unable to prepare or react reasonably. Just dealing with nefarious use of AI will take everything we have. This could well be the singularity.