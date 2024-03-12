Relationship My Friend Is Back With His ‘Abusive’ Ex

An old friend of mine was all over social media for months talking about how ‘grateful’ he was to finally be out of an abusive 5 year relationship with his ex girl and now it would appear the two have reconciled

Grown folks can live their lives as they please but how can I take this guy seriously as a man if he would go back to a woman he claims “abused” him for so long? All those posts he made about finding himself and going somewhere he’ll be treated the way he deserves was just horseshit it would appear.

I think the issue with him is that he gets into really long relationships with pretty women and he is so afraid of being alone, he’ll let them treat him terribly.

I was going out with this cute Filipina chick last year and after a few dates she started sending me short text messages and would take forever to reply. I haven’t spoken to her since. I am not going to waste my time watering dead plants. Been living the single life since.

He’s an alright dude but if he wants to continue being an a bad relationship then he deserves whatever treatment she gives him
 
Good for him
 
You probably can't. But people are weak. I had a similar situation with a friend recently, he had broken up with the girl, I told him that she was awful and congratulations.. He gets back together with her, after she proves that she has a hold on him.
They get back together, she absuses him/his kids, and he finally opens his eyes and tells me I was right all along and how could he have been so blind etc.

This is not a "look at me im a psychic" post. My point is: People are often blind to their own patterns / comfortable in them. Help your friend out if you can, give him some perspective on what he might not be seeing. Though he might resent you for it.

Or dont and let him sail his own sea.
 
He has the male equivalent of battered woman syndrome. There’s not really anything you can do, so may as well just mind your own business.
 
You probably can't. But people are weak. I had a similar situation with a friend recently, he had broken up with the girl, I told him that she was awful and congratulations.. He gets back together with her, after she proves that she has a hold on him.
They get back together, she absuses him/his kids, and he finally opens his eyes and tells me I was right all along and how could he have been so blind etc.

This is not a "look at me im a psychic" post. My point is: People are often blind to their own patterns / comfortable in them. Help your friend out if you can, give him some perspective on what he might not be seeing. Though he might resent you for it.

Or dont and let him sail his own sea.
I know man

Lord knows I have my own issues but I have to keep my private life off social media when it comes to women and family drama. It never ends well

Dude has a daughter too. I’m like “is this the example you want to make for her, bro?”
 
If he's posting about it on social media, chances are he just throws around terms like "abusive" and almost certainly says "malignant narcissist" a bunch like every clown does with every ex. Please tell me he says "trauma" a lot too.
 
why do MEN go to social media to whine about shit like that?
it's undignified. have some respect for yourselves.
I learned a long time ago to keep my more private thoughts off social media especially when you’re in emotional distress. You’ll say things you cannot take back.

Truth is as men no one really cares how you feel only what you will do about it. Doesn’t mean you should bottle up your feelings but at the end of the day you’re expected to handle your biz
 
If he's posting about it on social media, chances are he just throws around terms like "abusive" and almost certainly says "malignant narcissist" a bunch like every clown does with every ex. Please tell me he says "trauma" a lot too.
This is some harsh truth but you made me laugh
 
Pics of the cute Filipina
No pics cuh

I wish I had taken a picture of her on our first date. She showed up in a white mini skirt and I was like “damn!” We were all over each at the waterfront outside the restaurant we were at staring the sunset. Denver Nuggets had just won their first NBA Title that day.

It was a good day. Didn’t even have to use my AK
 
