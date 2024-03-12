An old friend of mine was all over social media for months talking about how ‘grateful’ he was to finally be out of an abusive 5 year relationship with his ex girl and now it would appear the two have reconciled



Grown folks can live their lives as they please but how can I take this guy seriously as a man if he would go back to a woman he claims “abused” him for so long? All those posts he made about finding himself and going somewhere he’ll be treated the way he deserves was just horseshit it would appear.



I think the issue with him is that he gets into really long relationships with pretty women and he is so afraid of being alone, he’ll let them treat him terribly.



I was going out with this cute Filipina chick last year and after a few dates she started sending me short text messages and would take forever to reply. I haven’t spoken to her since. I am not going to waste my time watering dead plants. Been living the single life since.



He’s an alright dude but if he wants to continue being an a bad relationship then he deserves whatever treatment she gives him