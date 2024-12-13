My friend got beaten up yesterday at a bar, can we do something about this ?

One of my friend got ground n pounded yesterday outside the entrance of a bar, he was mauled by one native from the cree nation, the ground and pound was severe and intense, ( a bit like bryce mitchell to kron gracie last week-end)

There are cameras at the entrance of this place, we will like to file a complaint and deliver this cause to a judge, anyone got that kind of experience before ?
 
I've got some experience, a few days ago I slapped a little twink around outside a bar in a cree nation. It wasn't that severe or intense and his flimsy friend was pretty fortunate to flit away because she would have been next... They always want to "do something about it" after the fact but maybe they shouldn't have been running their mouths before the fact? Thank you.
 
Generally you should talk to local law enforcement if you want to report a sexual assault.

But you and your buddies have got to stop going to these bars where you get pounded outside without your consent.
 
Generally you should talk to local law enforcement if you want to report a sexual assault.

But you and your buddies have got to stop going to these bars where you get pounded outside without your consent.
It wasnt in a sexual way.
 
I'm the one who beat up your friend. It's nothing personal but he should not have tried to kiss me on the neck.
 
One of my friend got ground n pounded yesterday outside the entrance of a bar, he was mauled by one native from the cree nation, the ground and pound was severe and intense, ( a bit like bryce mitchell to kron gracie last week-end)

There are cameras at the entrance of this place, we will like to file a complaint and deliver this cause to a judge, anyone got that kind of experience before ?
Ya left out a few details like what your friend did to cause someone to beat his ass.
 
I say steal a car and find where this native lives, and do a drive-by
 
