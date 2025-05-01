Movies My Favourite Film Every Year (1960-2019)

Some years were really close and I had to decide by watching the trailer. There's a lot of movies I need to see in the 60s (Lawrence of Arabia being #1)

Here is my random "I'm really bored" list of my favourite (not best film) of each year between 60-19.


1960: Magnificent 7
1961: The Hustler
1962: To Kill A Mockingbird
1963: From Russia With Love
1964: Mary Poppins
1965: For A Few Dollars More
1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly
1967: Bonnie & Clyde
1968: Once Upon A Time in the West
1969: Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid
1970: 2 Mules For Sister Sara
1971: Dirty Harry
1972: The Godfather
1973: High Plains Drifter
1974: The Godfather Part II
1975: Jaws
1976: Taxi Driver
1977: Star Wars
1978: Halloween
1979: Apocalypse Now
1980: The Shining
1981: Escape From NY
1982: Rocky III
1983: Risky Business
1984: The Terminator
1985: The Goonies
1986: The Color of Money
1987: The Lost Boys
1988: Die Hard
1989: Roadhouse
1990: Goodfellas
1991: T2 Judgement Day
1992: Unforgiven
1993: Mrs Doubtfire
1994: Dumb and Dumber
1995: Billy Madison
1996: Mission Impossible
1997: Good Will Hunting
1998: Rounders
1999: The Green Mile
2000: Gladiator
2001: Training Day
2002: Catch Me If You Can
2003: Mystic River
2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Departed
2007: No Country For Old Men
2008: The Dark Knight
2009: Hachi A Dog's Tale
2010: Toy Story 3
2011: X Men First Class
2012: Silver Linings Playbook
2013: Wolf of Wall Street
2014: X Men Days of Future Past Rogue Cut
2015: The Revenant
2016: Deadpool
2017: Logan
2018: Avengers Infinity War
2019: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
 
So, Predator isn't your favorite movie in 87, and Bloodsport isn't in 88?

1746117301079.png
 
Great list sir! Forgot how good the Revenant was.

1999 is such a hard year to pick from.. on top of your choice you have the Matrix and Fight Club

I probably would've had LOTR in all 3 years from 2001-2003, but we all have different tastes

DK in 2008 is the only correct answer for that year
 
Very good list and great topic.
 
Solid List. Would love to see 1900 - 1950s. I think the 50s are possibly the best decade in cinema. The explosion of international cinema was amazing at that time.

1960: Le Trou
1961: Through A Glass Darkly
1962: Harakiri
1963: The Servant
1964: Yearning
1965: Red Beard
1966: Au Hasard Balthazar
1967: Scattered Clouds
1968: Once Upon A Time in the West
1969: Boy
1970: Five Easy Pieces
1971: McCabe & Mrs. Miller
1972: Cries & Whispers
1973: Turkish Delight
1974: The Night Porter
1975: The Mirror
1976: Mr. Klein
1977: The Ascent
1978: Halloween
1979: Tess
1980: The Shining
1981: Muddy River
1982: Fitzcarraldo
1983: Nostalghia
1984: Paris, Texas
1985: Come & See
1986: The Sacrifice
1987: Where Is The Friends Home?
1988: The Legend Of The Holy Drinker
1989: The Decalogue
1990: Close-Up
1991: Barton Fink
1992: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
1993: Groundhog's Day
1994: Through The Olive Trees
1995: Dead Man
1996: A Moment Of Innocence
1997: Perfect Blue
1998: Festen
1999: Eyes Wide Shut
2000: Dancer In The Dark
2001: Mulholland Dr.
2002: Punch-Drunk Love
2003: Tokyo Godfathers
2004: Howl's Moving Castle
2005: The Proposition
2006: The Island
2007: There Will Be Blood
2008: Gran Torino
2009: The White Ribbon
2010: none
2011: none
2012: Amour
2013-2019: none
 
Wow quite an eclectic taste you have there. : - )
 
Lot of good movies there, Night Porter stands out
 
Interesting premise, I'm not sure I have it in me to do the research. And this would take a lot of polling to figure out consensus
 
