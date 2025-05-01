Some years were really close and I had to decide by watching the trailer. There's a lot of movies I need to see in the 60s (Lawrence of Arabia being #1)



Here is my random "I'm really bored" list of my favourite (not best film) of each year between 60-19.





1960: Magnificent 7

1961: The Hustler

1962: To Kill A Mockingbird

1963: From Russia With Love

1964: Mary Poppins

1965: For A Few Dollars More

1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly

1967: Bonnie & Clyde

1968: Once Upon A Time in the West

1969: Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid

1970: 2 Mules For Sister Sara

1971: Dirty Harry

1972: The Godfather

1973: High Plains Drifter

1974: The Godfather Part II

1975: Jaws

1976: Taxi Driver

1977: Star Wars

1978: Halloween

1979: Apocalypse Now

1980: The Shining

1981: Escape From NY

1982: Rocky III

1983: Risky Business

1984: The Terminator

1985: The Goonies

1986: The Color of Money

1987: The Lost Boys

1988: Die Hard

1989: Roadhouse

1990: Goodfellas

1991: T2 Judgement Day

1992: Unforgiven

1993: Mrs Doubtfire

1994: Dumb and Dumber

1995: Billy Madison

1996: Mission Impossible

1997: Good Will Hunting

1998: Rounders

1999: The Green Mile

2000: Gladiator

2001: Training Day

2002: Catch Me If You Can

2003: Mystic River

2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2005: Batman Begins

2006: The Departed

2007: No Country For Old Men

2008: The Dark Knight

2009: Hachi A Dog's Tale

2010: Toy Story 3

2011: X Men First Class

2012: Silver Linings Playbook

2013: Wolf of Wall Street

2014: X Men Days of Future Past Rogue Cut

2015: The Revenant

2016: Deadpool

2017: Logan

2018: Avengers Infinity War

2019: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood