GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,248
- Reaction score
- 45,497
Some years were really close and I had to decide by watching the trailer. There's a lot of movies I need to see in the 60s (Lawrence of Arabia being #1)
Here is my random "I'm really bored" list of my favourite (not best film) of each year between 60-19.
1960: Magnificent 7
1961: The Hustler
1962: To Kill A Mockingbird
1963: From Russia With Love
1964: Mary Poppins
1965: For A Few Dollars More
1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly
1967: Bonnie & Clyde
1968: Once Upon A Time in the West
1969: Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid
1970: 2 Mules For Sister Sara
1971: Dirty Harry
1972: The Godfather
1973: High Plains Drifter
1974: The Godfather Part II
1975: Jaws
1976: Taxi Driver
1977: Star Wars
1978: Halloween
1979: Apocalypse Now
1980: The Shining
1981: Escape From NY
1982: Rocky III
1983: Risky Business
1984: The Terminator
1985: The Goonies
1986: The Color of Money
1987: The Lost Boys
1988: Die Hard
1989: Roadhouse
1990: Goodfellas
1991: T2 Judgement Day
1992: Unforgiven
1993: Mrs Doubtfire
1994: Dumb and Dumber
1995: Billy Madison
1996: Mission Impossible
1997: Good Will Hunting
1998: Rounders
1999: The Green Mile
2000: Gladiator
2001: Training Day
2002: Catch Me If You Can
2003: Mystic River
2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Departed
2007: No Country For Old Men
2008: The Dark Knight
2009: Hachi A Dog's Tale
2010: Toy Story 3
2011: X Men First Class
2012: Silver Linings Playbook
2013: Wolf of Wall Street
2014: X Men Days of Future Past Rogue Cut
2015: The Revenant
2016: Deadpool
2017: Logan
2018: Avengers Infinity War
2019: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Here is my random "I'm really bored" list of my favourite (not best film) of each year between 60-19.
1960: Magnificent 7
1961: The Hustler
1962: To Kill A Mockingbird
1963: From Russia With Love
1964: Mary Poppins
1965: For A Few Dollars More
1966: The Good The Bad & The Ugly
1967: Bonnie & Clyde
1968: Once Upon A Time in the West
1969: Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid
1970: 2 Mules For Sister Sara
1971: Dirty Harry
1972: The Godfather
1973: High Plains Drifter
1974: The Godfather Part II
1975: Jaws
1976: Taxi Driver
1977: Star Wars
1978: Halloween
1979: Apocalypse Now
1980: The Shining
1981: Escape From NY
1982: Rocky III
1983: Risky Business
1984: The Terminator
1985: The Goonies
1986: The Color of Money
1987: The Lost Boys
1988: Die Hard
1989: Roadhouse
1990: Goodfellas
1991: T2 Judgement Day
1992: Unforgiven
1993: Mrs Doubtfire
1994: Dumb and Dumber
1995: Billy Madison
1996: Mission Impossible
1997: Good Will Hunting
1998: Rounders
1999: The Green Mile
2000: Gladiator
2001: Training Day
2002: Catch Me If You Can
2003: Mystic River
2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Departed
2007: No Country For Old Men
2008: The Dark Knight
2009: Hachi A Dog's Tale
2010: Toy Story 3
2011: X Men First Class
2012: Silver Linings Playbook
2013: Wolf of Wall Street
2014: X Men Days of Future Past Rogue Cut
2015: The Revenant
2016: Deadpool
2017: Logan
2018: Avengers Infinity War
2019: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Last edited: