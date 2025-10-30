My experience with not-even-casuals validates that the UFC is incredibly short-sighted

Okay, it’s a N=4 sample. But their behavior was so similar (and logical) that I think something extrapolable can be drawn from it.



Four lifelong friends. In their forties, give or take a year. They’ve never practiced nor shown any interest whatsoever in martial arts. We’re Spanish, Topuria is everywhere right now, but they couldn’t care less.



We were having a few beers today and the topic came up. The thing is, thanks to my proselytizing (endlessly ranting), all of them have ended up scratching the surface of MMA. At different times over the past two years, and without talking to each other or to me about it.



Of course, if someone doesn’t dedicate enough time and consumption to it, the algorithm won’t start feeding UFC content everywhere . So they haven’t heard about any of the recent “flavor of the month” fighters: they have no idea who Khamzat is, for example.

But they do know who GSP, Jones, DJ, AS, Fedor… were.



What did they do? Probably the most common entry route into any hobby: they looked up who the greatest of all time were. But they found that after the top five or so, things got murky. Some lists had Randy, others BJ, others Khabib...

So they ALL ended up on the official UFC records page .



That’s how they learned who Oliveira is: from the submission record. And Max. And Merab.

And (I'm getting there, sorry) Izzy and Aldo: from their number of title wins.



This led them to think they had arrived too late to MMA, that the best years were already behind. And that might be true (it’s debatable) but the UFC is so busy trying to catch “lightning in a bottle” that it loses sight of the fact that helping its current potential legends write that history is far more important in the long run .



Let me give a few specific examples that come to mind:



The clearest ones are Volk and Islam. Volk is one title win away from Aldo, and I don’t think anyone can question the level of opposition he’s faced.

Recent rumors point to Evloev. He’d be the most deserving contender, sure, but I don’t think anyone would lose their minds if they gave the shot to Lerone, increasing Volk’s chances of another successful defense.

And (even though he already has the résumé to back it up) the UFC could just say, “Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the greatest featherweight of all time. Today. Right now.” And let him retire after the Evloev fight.



Islam has 15 consecutive wins: one short of Anderson Silva. He could get it against JDM, yes, but the UFC could (should?) have suggested that he fight one last time at 155, where he’d have been the clear favorite to hit 16. Then, once he has secured his name up there and the UFC can announce that the greatest lightweight ever has tied a historic record, he could go for the next challenge: winning a second belt .



And without question, the UFC should prefer Pereira going for a triple championship over a fight against Jones .



Making history, building and preserving the legacy of this era, will always be a better choice than constantly chasing the next carrot.