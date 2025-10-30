My experience with not-even-casuals validates that the UFC is incredibly short-sighted

Okay, it’s a N=4 sample. But their behavior was so similar (and logical) that I think something extrapolable can be drawn from it.

Four lifelong friends. In their forties, give or take a year. They’ve never practiced nor shown any interest whatsoever in martial arts. We’re Spanish, Topuria is everywhere right now, but they couldn’t care less.

We were having a few beers today and the topic came up. The thing is, thanks to my proselytizing (endlessly ranting), all of them have ended up scratching the surface of MMA. At different times over the past two years, and without talking to each other or to me about it.

Of course, if someone doesn’t dedicate enough time and consumption to it, the algorithm won’t start feeding UFC content everywhere. So they haven’t heard about any of the recent “flavor of the month” fighters: they have no idea who Khamzat is, for example.
But they do know who GSP, Jones, DJ, AS, Fedor… were.

What did they do? Probably the most common entry route into any hobby: they looked up who the greatest of all time were. But they found that after the top five or so, things got murky. Some lists had Randy, others BJ, others Khabib...
So they ALL ended up on the official UFC records page.

That’s how they learned who Oliveira is: from the submission record. And Max. And Merab.
And (I'm getting there, sorry) Izzy and Aldo: from their number of title wins.

This led them to think they had arrived too late to MMA, that the best years were already behind. And that might be true (it’s debatable) but the UFC is so busy trying to catch “lightning in a bottle” that it loses sight of the fact that helping its current potential legends write that history is far more important in the long run.

Let me give a few specific examples that come to mind:

The clearest ones are Volk and Islam. Volk is one title win away from Aldo, and I don’t think anyone can question the level of opposition he’s faced.
Recent rumors point to Evloev. He’d be the most deserving contender, sure, but I don’t think anyone would lose their minds if they gave the shot to Lerone, increasing Volk’s chances of another successful defense.
And (even though he already has the résumé to back it up) the UFC could just say, “Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the greatest featherweight of all time. Today. Right now.” And let him retire after the Evloev fight.

Islam has 15 consecutive wins: one short of Anderson Silva. He could get it against JDM, yes, but the UFC could (should?) have suggested that he fight one last time at 155, where he’d have been the clear favorite to hit 16. Then, once he has secured his name up there and the UFC can announce that the greatest lightweight ever has tied a historic record, he could go for the next challenge: winning a second belt.

And without question, the UFC should prefer Pereira going for a triple championship over a fight against Jones.

Making history, building and preserving the legacy of this era, will always be a better choice than constantly chasing the next carrot.
 
If islam continues finishing people like Silva did, i am okay with the comparison.

I hate decision wrestlers.

Islam has been fresh air for that.
 
Maybe your friends are amusing you -- like good friends sometimes do.

They might not care at all, but since you keep bringing it up, they want to let you express your ideas to get it out of your system.

But its not out of your system and now you got them doing homework.

They might bail on you.


 
I think it's hard for people to track now when all the names fight 1.5x a year. Even 2x is sort of low. If they lose any of those fights then they have a bad record for years. One thing people forget about the rise of Conor was he was on the main card every few months.

It's hard for super fans to remember fighters, it doesn't help that the only thing Topuria did for 2025 was 1 round against Olivera. Maybe UFC should bring cans in against Topuria or others and keep them busy so they aren't forgotten.
 
The machine that it is now, It's too big to fail.
UFC has completely come through on the promise to be the premier fighting organization.

So it doesn’t really need to evolve, it can afford to self sustain with or without having meaningful reigns and iconic periods that stand out even 2 months afterwards.
Their success has allowed them to run a profitable sports/spectacle promotion in perpetuity.

The need for bold creative ideas isn't being met
 
The NBA is the most profitable and widely followed sports organization in the world, and if it weren’t for Wemby (and maybe Luka), it would be facing a serious problem now that LeBron and Curry are close to retirement and Durant has become irrelevant.
It’s not good for attracting new fans if they feel like they’ve shown up late to the party.

It’s that simple.
 
