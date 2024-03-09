jeff7b9
My wife put up a backing net behind my daughters soccer goal and it has caused a decent amount of havoc for the local wildlife. First a bunny got caught in it (I freed it and it hopped away) and in the video here, my dogs caught a deer.
Prior to when the video starts the poor dumbfuck deer tried to jump over the back fence about 3 times, each time getting blocked by the black backing net.
I was too busy trying to prevent my dogs fron biting it or getting kicked/bitten to tape that part. When I finally turn my camera on I was expecting the deer to finally figure out to go a different way but the dumb thing then ran into the soccer goal.
I guess deer have really shitty vision.
My dogs were having the most fucking fun of their lives this whole time.
The deer I think was having considerably less fun.
So anyway, yeah, this happened.