My wife put up a backing net behind my daughters soccer goal and it has caused a decent amount of havoc for the local wildlife. First a bunny got caught in it (I freed it and it hopped away) and in the video here, my dogs caught a deer.

Prior to when the video starts the poor dumbfuck deer tried to jump over the back fence about 3 times, each time getting blocked by the black backing net.

I was too busy trying to prevent my dogs fron biting it or getting kicked/bitten to tape that part. When I finally turn my camera on I was expecting the deer to finally figure out to go a different way but the dumb thing then ran into the soccer goal.

I guess deer have really shitty vision.

My dogs were having the most fucking fun of their lives this whole time.
The deer I think was having considerably less fun.

So anyway, yeah, this happened.
 
Nice . What breed of dogs are they ? Cause they look like Sherdogs....

Deer generally ime are thick as shit . Dunno about the bigger ones but the smaller ones are like the pheasants of the animal kingdom. They'll stand in front of a 260 ton train doing 90 mph at them then run at it . There's a reason they're a prey animal....
 
